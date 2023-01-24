NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Rams have requested an interview with Bears assistant OL coach Austin King.
Packers
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Packers to receive a fifth and two seventh-round picks for WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB Chandon Sullivan and LB Oren Burks.
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed the recent trade rumors in his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show: “That’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward.” (Ryan Wood)
- Rodgers continued: “To be open to the possibility that if I want to keep playing, it might be somewhere else, I understand that. I understand they might want to move on and go younger at a number of different positions.” (Wood)
- He also said he would love to retire a Packer, whether that means this offseason or in the future: “There’s been a lot of fun dreaming about retiring as a Packer because there’s something really special about that. But if the competitive hole still needs to be satiated, and it’s time to move on, I hope everybody would look at that with a lot of gratitude.” (Wood)
- Rodgers on being owed nearly $60 million by the Packers next year: “I don’t think there would be a scenario where I’d come back, and that would be the number. I think definitely things would have to shift.” (Wood)
- That’s money that is already guaranteed to Rodgers unless he retires, however, and will be structured as an option bonus to be spread out over the remainder of the contract. (Tom Pelissero)
- Rodgers on if his career is over: “I have a lot of love for what’s gone on in Green Bay. And I’d love to finish there. I would. And I might have finished there. Who knows? But when I talk about my future I don’t talk in cryptic terms.” (Carmen Vitali)
Vikings
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Vikings to receive a fifth-round pick for the loss of TE Tyler Conklin.
