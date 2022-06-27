NFC Notes: Bears, Christian Watson, Packers, Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Darnell Mooney explained that there’s more organization and communication under HC Matt Eberflus‘s staff.

“It’s smooth. Everybody knows where to go, when to do something, what’s the expectation, what’s the standard,” Mooney said, via Bears Wire. “You know what you’re getting out of the next day. It’s not coming in and like, ‘Uh, what do we got going on?‘”

Mooney added that the expectations are clear under the new regime.

“Everybody knows exactly what the coaches want,” Mooney said.

Packers

Packers first-round WR Christian Watson has an opportunity to go against one of the best perimeter defenders in the NFL in CB Jaire Alexander, which ultimately will help prepare him for the upcoming season.

“I’m going to make it as hard as I can for those guys because I know on Sunday it’s going to pay off. Iron sharpens iron,” Alexander said, via Packers Wire. “However I can help to make them better, I’m going to do that.”

Watson acknowledged that going against Alexander will only help him refine his game, adding that he’s receiving pointers on if he’s tipping his routes.

“It only makes me better,” Watson said. “He’ll tell me straight up exactly why he broke on my route, exactly which indicator I gave on the route, and I know if I get open then I know it was a great route for me.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has a long list of accomplishments he wants to achieve including becoming a Hall of Famer.

“I mean, I want to accomplish so much,” Jefferson said, via NFL.com. “It’s an endless list that I want to accomplish. At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer. So, in order to reach that, that position is so much more that I have to accomplish, so much more that I have to set for myself to better myself and really to learn. I just can’t wait to really just see how far I can really go. This is just the start of my career, and there’s just so much more I have to learn, so much more I have to do for myself to really get on that platform of being a Hall of Famer.”

As for Minnesota’s offense under HC Kevin O’Connell, Jefferson said that they are not a “run-first offense anymore” and will distribute the ball evenly.

“Our offensive style, it’s not a run-first offense anymore,” Jefferson said. “Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball, really. I’m so excited in this offense. Us just being in OTAs, learning the plays, going through it with our defense, and stuff.”