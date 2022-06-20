NFC Notes: Bears, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears second-round S Jaquan Brisker is preparing to make turnovers a big part of his game in Chicago this season.

“That’s the standard around here, so creating turnovers is what we do,” Brisker said, via BearsWire.com. “And that was also in my DNA. I feel like I attack the ball. I attack the ball whether that’s forcing a fumble or whether that’s going for an interception. So I love being around the football and obviously getting it back for the offense.”

“Playing lower, cleaning up my eyes, and putting it all together,” Brisker added. “They challenge me to work on one thing at a time.”

Packers

Packers OT Elgton Jenkins said he’s continuing his rehab from a torn ACL and will return when he feels comfortable enough to play.

“Right now, it’s just continuing to work,” Jenkins said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “When that time comes for me to get out there, and when I’m comfortable and the trainers are comfortable, then we’ll do it.”

As for OT David Bakhtiari‘s recovery from a torn ACL, HC Matt LaFleur said that they “fully anticipate” him being ready for Week 1 but thinks “time will tell” on his potential return.

“Time will tell,” LaFleur said. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year, as well. So I think time will tell. But we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”