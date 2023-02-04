NFC Notes: Bears, Draft, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that NFL teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April’s draft.

According to Fowler, the “prevailing theme” is that Bears GM Ryan Poles is “very high on value.”

“They still have so many needs, and a trade back — even if only one spot or a few spots — would help them,” an NFC executive tells Fowler.

There has been some talk about whether the Bears should keep the pick and draft a quarterback or build around Justin Fields.

“Fields proved he’s a weapon but has a ways to go as a quarterback. The Bears must figure out if they can marry those two,” an NFL scout tells Fowler.

Lions

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy writes the Lions primarily signed WR DJ Chark to be a deep threat, but with 2022 first-round WR Jameson Williams getting healthy another team will likely pay Chark more than what Detroit is willing to do.

Vikings

Albert Breer reports that the Vikings have not yet been given permission to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and will consider Steelers assistant Brian Flores if they are not given permission to interview Evero.

Chris Tomasson notes that Vikings CB Akayleb Evans plans to wear a “Vicis helmet” in 2023, which provides extra protection to his head after suffering three concussions last season. Evans will also wear a Q-Collar, which is also worn by Cowboys RB Tony Pollard.