NFC Notes: Bears, Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, Lions

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles said he wants to teach DT Shemar Turner the nuances of the position and get him to play with poise rather than reckless abandonment.

“Part of it’s being more disciplined and playing selfless to know when you do those things, you’re hurting the entire team,” Poles said, via Bears Wire. “We’ll continue to educate him when he’s in the building on that part. [But] you want that edge in your defensive linemen and your defensive players, and really all the players. And I feel like if you can pull that back a little bit, that’s a lot easier than having to push guys. “Part of it’s being more disciplined and playing selfless to know when you do those things, you’re hurting the entire team. We’ll continue to educate him when he’s in the building on that part. [But] you want that edge in your defensive linemen and your defensive players, and really all the players. And I feel like if you can pull that back a little bit, that’s a lot easier than having to push guys.

Bears

Bears OC Declan Doyle talked about the improvements made along the offensive line and how C Drew Dalman and G Joe Thuney will fit within the group.

“That was an area we really wanted to make an improvement,” Doyle said, via Bears Wire. “Coming in here, the first thing we did is every position coach evaluated his room, I evaluated the whole unit. That was something we really wanted to be aggressive about in free agency, kind of a vision with Ryan (Poles) and his staff. I think it helps immensely. You add Joe Thuney and the leadership he brings to the room, a guy with skins on the walls, has had success in the league. You bring in Drew and Drew can take pressure off of Caleb (Williams) in some ways because he can help with some of the communication. And then obviously adding Jonah as well. We’re really excited about all three of those guys. We had that opportunity to add in free agency and we’re going to have that opportunity again in the draft.”

Lions

Colton Pouncy of The Athletic takes a look at the Lions’ 2025 draft class and how they fit into the team:

Pouncy writes Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams is an “agile, nimble defensive tackle with a high football IQ,” and was a big part of the Buckeyes’ national title run after emerging as a leader following the team’s 13-10 loss to Michigan.

is an “agile, nimble defensive tackle with a high football IQ,” and was a big part of the Buckeyes’ national title run after emerging as a leader following the team’s 13-10 loss to Michigan. Pouncy thinks Georgia G Tate Ratledge ‘s experience in the Bulldogs’ zone and gap running scheme will translate well to Detroit. He also points out that Ratledge was voted as the team’s captain.

‘s experience in the Bulldogs’ zone and gap running scheme will translate well to Detroit. He also points out that Ratledge was voted as the team’s captain. With Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa , Pouncy called the receiver an “exceptional athlete with great hands and a blocker’s mentality.”

, Pouncy called the receiver an “exceptional athlete with great hands and a blocker’s mentality.” Pouncy thinks LSU G Miles Frazier ‘s addition following Ratledge shows Detroit’s “commitment to their offensive line.” He could see Frazier competing against Christian Mahogany for a starting role.

‘s addition following Ratledge shows Detroit’s “commitment to their offensive line.” He could see Frazier competing against for a starting role. Regarding Boise State EDGE Ahmed Hassanein , Pouncy wrote that Hassanein has a “relentless motor” and often cleans up disrupted plays. Pouncy calls him a “high-character individual who flips a switch when he’s on the field.”

, Pouncy wrote that Hassanein has a “relentless motor” and often cleans up disrupted plays. Pouncy calls him a “high-character individual who flips a switch when he’s on the field.” As for Georgia S Dan Jackson , Pouncy points out the Lions needed a safety following Ifeatu Melifonwu signing with the Dolphins.

, Pouncy points out the Lions needed a safety following signing with the Dolphins. Pouncy writes that Georgia WR Dominic Lovett will compete to make the team as their sixth receiver and can offer value on special teams with his 4.41 speed.

will compete to make the team as their sixth receiver and can offer value on special teams with his 4.41 speed. Lions OC John Morton said he will only install subtle changes to Detroit’s system: “I’m not changing much. I mean why?” (Tim Twentyman)

said he will only install subtle changes to Detroit’s system: “I’m not changing much. I mean why?” (Tim Twentyman) Lions OC John Morton said WR Jameson Williams has been “unbelievable” this offseason and thinks he’s in for a breakout season: “I’m so excited to see him this year because it’s gonna be a breakout year.” (Colton Pouncy)