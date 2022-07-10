NFC Notes: Bears, Falcons, Packers

Bears

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin lists Bears S Dane Cruikshank as a veteran cut candidate, noting he’ll have to compete with veteran DeAndre Houston-Carson and seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks for one of the backup roster spots.

Falcons

Falcons inside linebackers coach Frank Bush says he’s been impressed by new LB Rashaan Evans and his attention to detail.

“The thing about him that has been impressive about him is that, while he was in this system with Dean Pees in Tennessee, he sits down and takes notes. He never misses anything and he really pays attention. He asks all the right questions. He prides himself on making it fresh and learning something new every time,” Bush said, via AtlantaFalcons.com.

Packers

One way or another, there’s a good chance the Packers will be counting on OT Yosh Nijman to start significant games for them in 2022. Both LT David Bakhtiari and OL Elgton Jenkins are coming back from major knee injuries, and while Bakhtiari should be ready after tearing his ACL December 31, 2020, Jenkins might need time given his injury was just last November. Nijman says he’s ready to start at right tackle if Jenkins can’t go to start the season.

“I played right tackle at Virginia Tech my senior year (in 2018), so I have some comfortability there,” Nijman said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I’m trying to be just as good at playing both, honestly. I don’t really have a preference.”

Schneidman expects Jon Runyan and Royce Newman to continue starting at guard, with third and fourth-round OL Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom backing them up.