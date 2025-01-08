NFC Notes: Bears Head Coaching Search, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn

Bears

The Bears are embarking on its head coaching search and are casting a wide net for candidates. Ryan Poles wants someone with a vision, developmental mindset, strong game management, and the ability to develop a quarterback.

“We’ll look at all avenues to get the best coach here,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We’re looking for clear vision, a developmental mindset, really good game management, and obviously a plan to develop a quarterback is going to be a key part of that as well. There’s going to be some names that you don’t expect that are going to surprise you because we’re digging deeper than we ever have before.”

Poles thinks there is an “ideal fit” for a young quarterback but wants to bring in the “best bundle” of attributes as head coach.

“I think for a young quarterback, obviously, there’s an ideal fit,” Poles said. “But at the end of the day, you got to look at all the characteristics of what you’re looking for in a head coach, and then you got to see what’s the best bundle of those to bring in the building. Obviously, we’re talking about leadership, accountability, some of those important things that carry over. Regardless of what the situation is, those have to be there. To ignore those just to go to the other side, I think that’s a bad deal, too. Really, it’s the candidate that has the best collection of all those things.”

Poles took responsibility for the team’s 5-12 season and understands he must find the solution to Chicago’s problems.

“It has been a long season where those Mondays have been very, very difficult to review after we have come up short,” Poles said. “And I have to take responsibility as the leader of the football operation for that. And I also have to make sure that we find solutions to make sure that we don’t make that mistake again and we can continue to improve.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell gave a big endorsement of DC Aaron Glenn as he enters the head coaching cycle for 2025, saying it would be “ridiculous” if Glenn doesn’t get hired away from Detroit this offseason.

“Aaron Glenn is as good a coach as you’re going to find, he’s an even better human being,” Campbell said, via PFT. “If nobody wants him I’ll take him again, I can tell you that right now, but the thought of going through another cycle and he’s not somebody’s head coach is ridiculous. This guy’s as good as they come. He can do it all. He understands how to manage a game. He understands offense, defense, special teams. He knows how to communicate. He understands discipline of players. And he’s motivated, he’s inspiring. I don’t want to lose him, but I also root for the guy because I think he’s a hell of a coach.”

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores is set to enter this year’s head coaching cycle as a name in demand after leading Minnesota to a 13-3 record in the regular season. He looks forward to entering the interview process.

“It’s an honor, certainly, that I definitely don’t take that lightly,” Flores said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I look forward to having those conversations and talking to people about my football journey, my leadership journey.”

Flores said he would accept any interview request that comes his way.

“I plan on taking them all,” Flores said. “I plan on sitting down and having conversations with any team that’s interested in talking to me about that position.”

Flores didn’t shy away from the possibility of becoming the Patriots’ head coach after beginning his coaching career in New England in 2008.

“I mean, we’re talking about going home where it all started,” Flores said. “So I think that’s a place that’s definitely a special place. In talking about my football journey, that’s where it started. So I would say yes [to questions about his interest]. But at the same time, it’s not up to me as to whether or not they would want to talk to me or anything like that.”