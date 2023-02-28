NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears GM Ryan Poles says the current plan is to start QB Justin Fields and adds that the team will continue to evaluate all the quarterback prospects before making a final decision. (Ian Rapoport)
- Poles adds that the team will collect information at the combine and also mentioned that a trade before the free agency period could benefit the team. (Brad Biggs)
- On trading back in the draft, Poles said the following: “It just depends how far back. But yeah, we need a lot, and that gives us more opportunity to bring in more players. It’s a good situation to be in for where our club is.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Poles on Fields as the starter. “That’s the plan, right now. … We are going to do our homework on this class and if something changes, and I’ll use the same statement, we have to be blown away to say ‘You know what? I think this is what is best for our organization.'” (Fishbain)
- When it comes to Fields, Poles did mention that no teams have reached out about acquiring him in a trade. (Sean Hammond)
- Poles on Fields: “His athletic ability and ability to create explosive plays were special. Now, what we’ve had discussions about, and I talked about it openly, he has to take the next step in his game and I’m excited to see that because I think he’s going to.” (Dan Wiederer)
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus when asked if the team is committing to Fields: “We’re just in the process of evaluation of everything right now. Justin had a really good year last year, we’re excited about where his progress is and just like everybody else, he’s working to improve his game as we are as a football team.” (Courtney Cronin)
- The Bears have also hired Luke Steckel as their assistant OL coach. (Biggs)
Packers
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst also revealed that QB Jordan Love is “eager” to become the Packers’ starting quarterback and told management he’s ready to play. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- When asked about Love, Gutekunst said: “I think he’s ready to play and I think he’s ready to be an NFL starting quarterback.” (Schneidman)
- Gutekunst said he has not spoken to QB Aaron Rodgers yet since he returned from his darkness retreat but hopes to have a conversation with him “sooner than later.” (Vacchiano)
- He added that he has not received a direct trade offer for Rodgers. “I have conversations with teams all the time. I’ve talked to a lot of different teams about a lot of different things, but actual talking about trades, not yet.” (Tom Silverstein)
- Rodgers would be expected to restructure his deal to ease the team’s cap situation, with Gutekunst thinking that Rodgers would do what was best for the team. (Silverstein)
- Guteskunst, who is hoping for a decision before March 15th, on the potential return of Rodgers: “He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table. We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.” (Rob Demovksky)
- As for LT David Bakhtiari, Guteskunst noted that he is “over the hump” with his knee issue and that LB Rashan Gary is doing well and will be eased back. (Bill Huber)
- Gutekunst confirmed he is working with Bakhtiari on restructuring his contract and that the team is going through a similar process with DT Kenny Clark. (Silverstein)
Vikings
- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Patrick Hill as assistant defensive line coach. (Matt Zenitz)
- Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah called an extension for WR Justin Jefferson a “high priority” and added: “I don’t want to be the Vikings GM without that guy on the roster.” (Ben Goessling)
- Adofo-Mensah when asked if RB Dalvin Cook would remain on the roster: “Great player and a great leader. In the NFL, you have a lot of constraints, salary cap different things, and we’re trying to figure out how we can operate in those things.” (Kevin Seifert)
- Adofo-Mensah is also interested in getting DT Dalvin Tomlinson back next season and noted the two sides agreed to push back the contract void date “to buy ourselves a little bit more time” and said of Tomlinson: “He’s a great guy, great player and we love him.” (Seifert)
