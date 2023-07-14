NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the team is hoping WR Velus Jones can make a consistent impact on special teams by fielding punts.

“Yeah, just the experience. Him knowing what to do and how to do it. He’s more consistent that way,” Eberflus said, via Bears Wire. “And his work ethic has always been good. He’s continued to do that. And he’s been working on catching the punts, which is really good. Gonna be a big part for us if he can work that and be consistent going through camp and show he can do that on a full-time basis. So we’re excited about where that is.”

Lions

When comparing Lions’ first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs to Saints RB Alvin Kamara, LB Alex Anzalone thinks Gibbs is a bit faster than his former teammate in New Orleans but Kamara’s “smooth sneakiness” is what set him apart.

“I think A.K.’s a little bigger, thicker. He’s like 215-ish. And yeah, he’s a little taller,” Anzalone said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So I’d say size-wise, no. I think Gibbs is a little faster speed-wise, but A.K. has a little like smooth sneakiness to him that it’ll be interesting to see (if Gibbs has). It’s hard to judge when we’re in pajamas. I want to see in a game, when people are going at it.”

Anzalone points out the Saints also had two strong running backs with Kamara and Mark Ingram.

“I’ve been a part of New Orleans where we had a piece like that, and yeah, it definitely (causes problems),” Anzalone said. “‘Cause even if you’re in zone defense, how are you going to match up to it? There are ways to defend it, but it definitely makes an additional (worry). And that’s probably what he’s going to be best is when he gets the ball in his hands, what does he do with it.”

Packers

Packers S Darnell Savage is ready for the new season and wants to rebound from the way things ended for him in 2022.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to go — like, right now,” Savage said, via Packers.com. “Anxious. Had a long offseason to kind of think about last year, had this kind of bad taste in my mouth for the longest time, so I’m ready to get it out.”