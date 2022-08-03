NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they’re still working on installing their offense and not to worry if QB Justin Fields looks like he’s still refining certain things.

“I think he’s working through the offense,” Eberflus said, via TheAthletic.com. “We’re putting in new plays every day. We’re changing up the scheme every day. We’re still adding plays as we go, and he’s learning the scheme. He’s learning his footwork within that play. When he has his footwork right, ball’s good, looks great. That’s what he’s continuing to do.”

PFF’s Doug Kyed says a source close to Bears OT Teven Jenkins would be surprised if anything happened quickly regarding a potential trade.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson said he's been surprised with how second-round CB Kyler Gordon and S Jaquan Brisker have played in training camp: "I would say they're surprising me a lot more than I would expect." (Courtney Cronin)

said he’s been surprised with how second-round CB and S have played in training camp: “I would say they’re surprising me a lot more than I would expect.” (Courtney Cronin) Johnson mentioned Gordon’s willingness to play the nickel role has stood out to him: “That’s not an easy position, single-handedly, to learn. But for him to initially come in and learn the corner, then transition to more of that nickel back, it just shows his IQ of the game, shows his learning ability, being coachable.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell is confident that WR Quintez Cephus avoided a serious leg injury and will only be out for a “short period of time.”

“I think he’ll be OK,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke. “It was much more optimistic once we got him in, got an image. Looks like he’ll be down we feel like a short period of time, but I think he’s going to be OK, which is good.”

Campbell added LB Derrick Barnes and RB Jermar Jefferson are two players who have made the “biggest jump” with their development since last season. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs is having a “great start” to training camp: “It’s exciting to watch players have good starts but you know there’s going to be ups and downs. … It’s a great start. it’s really a credit to his preparation.” (Bill Huber)

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs is having a "great start" to training camp: "It's exciting to watch players have good starts but you know there's going to be ups and downs. … It's a great start. it's really a credit to his preparation." (Bill Huber)
Gutekunst added that fourth-round OL Zach Tom has worked with the first-team offense in multiple positions: "To see him go from practice to practice at different spots and perform pretty well, that's exciting." (Matt Schneidman)

Gutekunst praised OT Yosh Nijman's development entering his fourth year in the league and is confident he could have a long career ahead of him: "He's really worked his way into a guy who's going to have a long career." (Ryan Wood)

As for Packers DE Rashan Gary, Gutekunst said he's been very pleased with the edge rusher's ability and wants him to avoid injuries ahead of the regular season: "All the physical skills, and knowing what's going to happen before it happens, is coming together. He's wrecking practice." (Wood)

Gutekunst mentioned that QB Jordan Love is showing more confidence entering his third year in the NFL: "He's in Year 3 … I think you're seeing a more confident guy (who can say), 'I know what's going to happen before it happens.'" (Rob Demovsky)

Gutekunst voiced confidence in second-year WR Amari Rodgers' potential in their offense: "We're very, very bullish on Amari Rodgers and what he can do for this football team." (Wood)

Regarding Green Bay signing S Dallin Leavitt after he was released by the Raiders, Gutekunst said that STs coordinator Rich Bisaccia quickly urged him to sign Leavitt. (Schneidman)

after he was released by the Raiders, Gutekunst said that STs coordinator quickly urged him to sign Leavitt. (Schneidman) Schneidman adds that Leavitt is appeared to be a “special teams cornerstone” in training camp.