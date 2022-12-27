NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears have continued to have a hard time adding to their win column this season and are currently in line to pick second overall. But the team has been encouraged by how their younger players have performed, especially in the secondary with second-round S Jaquan Brisker and CB Kyler Gordon, along with UDFA CBs Jaylon Jones and Josh Blackwell. Chicago views Brisker and Gordon as future starters, while Jones and Blackwell could be depth and special teams.

“For the last three or four weeks, we’ve been playing pretty good football,” Bears S DeAndre Houston-Carson said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “You could see that the defensive backfield is playing pretty good football. Those guys are playing a lot, obviously gaining a lot of experience, and that’s part of the reason. But all of them are professionals already. … It’s not surprising to me at all that they’re playing well.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on first-round WR Jameson Williams: “He’s a work in progress, and it’s like anything else, he gets better in practice, sharper in the details and all that. He was a little better this week than last week and we’ll get him a couple of plays, a couple more plays this week.” (Justin Rogers)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was happy to get the win over Dolphins on Sunday but feels that the team should have a better record and have their trip to the playoffs locked up already.

“I’d like to be, what are we, 7-8? I’d like to be 10-5, 11-4,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com. “But considering where we were a few weeks ago… Now, there’s obviously much left, but we’ve played meaningful games in December and we won all three of those. Now we’re playing meaningful games in January, and we’ve got to win those.”

Packers second-round WR Christian Watson said he will be alright after leaving the game with a hip injury and wasn’t concerned about it being something long-term. (Ryan Wood)

said he will be alright after leaving the game with a hip injury and wasn’t concerned about it being something long-term. (Ryan Wood) Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Watson: “He will be day to day and we’ll see how he progresses throughout the week. Certainly, he’s a difference-maker out there.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)