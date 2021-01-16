NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Adam Jahns of The Athletic takes a look at nine candidates from outside the Bears’ organization for them to consider for their defensive coordinator job including: Rams LBs coach Joe Barry, Former Giants DC James Bettcher, Eagles DL coach Matt Burke, Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, Former Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris, Former Cowboys DBs coach Kris Richard, Former Cowboys DC Rob Ryan, 49ers ILBs coach DeMeco Ryans and Falcons secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.
- As for in-house candidates the Bears could take a look at, Jahns lists the following five coaches: ILBs coach Mark DeLeone, Ss coach Sean Desai, OLBs coach Ted Monachino, DL coach Jay Rodgers and Secondary coach Deshea Townsend
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Bears’ passing game coordinator Dave Ragone could be a strong candidate to follow new Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith to Atlanta as offensive coordinator.
Lions
- Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano confirm that the Lions have “zeroed in” on Saints’ assistant head coach Dan Campbell. However, a source tells them that the Lions have conveyed that they have two finalists for the job.
- According to ESPN, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady or former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis could still be in play for the job in the event something changes with Campbell. In fact, sources have told them that it’s “too soon” to deem Campbell the guy, in part because the team can’t meet him in person until after New Orleans’ playoff run.
- Interestingly enough, ESPN says the uncertainty surrounding QB Matthew Stafford has had an effect on the way prospective candidates view the Lions’ job.
- The Lions reportedly had some interest in Iowa State HC Matt Campbell before he opted to remain where he is.
- Jason La Canfora confirms that the Lions are likely to wait until Campbell is available to finalize a deal but interim head coach Darrell Bevell has also earned serious consideration for the position and it is not out of the realm of possibility he gets the job.
Packers
- The Packers worked out DT Isaiah Mack and WR Dillon Mitchell on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Green Bay also hosted OT Cody Conway for a visit on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)