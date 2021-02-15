NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye notes the Eagles don’t really have to trade QB Carson Wentz until his roster bonus the third day of the league year, which serves as a pseudo-deadline.

until his roster bonus the third day of the league year, which serves as a pseudo-deadline. However, both the Colts and the Bears, the top trade contenders for Wentz, have other, cheaper backup plans on deck, and if either team moves forward with those, the Eagles’ leverage in a Wentz trade will bottom out.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer says if the Colts had the best offer on the table for Wentz, a deal would likely be done as it’s the quarterback’s preferred destination. However, if Indianapolis is lukewarm on a deal, Wentz doesn’t have many recourses to block a trade to the Bears.

Bears DC Sean Desai believes Chicago will get back DT Eddie Goldman in 2021 after he opted out of the 2020 season but doesn’t know for sure. (Jason Lieser)

Lions

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford took some time recently to do an interview with what was his hometown paper in Detroit before his trade to the Rams to answer questions and tie up loose ends. One of those concerned his relationship with former HC Matt Patricia, who notably made a lot of enemies in his time leading the Lions. Stafford refuted a claim that Patricia’s presence with the Patriots is why he reportedly wouldn’t have wanted to be traded to New England and that he and Patricia were on good terms.

“He and I had a good relationship, no matter what anybody wants to say,” Stafford said via Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press. “I could go into his office and talk to him, he could get me on the phone whenever he needed to. I think we both grew in that relationship. I have a lot of respect for him and who he is, as a football coach and an unbelievable mind.”

Packers