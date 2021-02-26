NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Lions

  • The Athletic’s Chris Burke looks at the work the Lions have to do to get under the cap and notes that they could free up nearly $38 million, including June 1 cuts, by releasing CB Desmond Trufant, CB Justin Coleman, DT Nick Williams, DT Danny Shelton, QB Chase Daniel, G Joe Dahl, LB Christian Jones, TE Jesse James and RB Kerryon Johnson
  • Burke notes a long-term deal for WR Kenny Golladay would be really helpful for Detroit’s cap situation in 2021 as it would lower his cap hit from the $16.4 million franchise tag. 
  • New Lions QB Jared Goff is an obvious restructure candidate given he has no signing bonus proration on his deal, all of that stayed with the Rams when he was traded. But any restructure would increase the cap hit in future years and make it harder for Detroit to move on if needed. 
  • The Lions could create $9 million in space by restructuring DE Trey Flowers but that would essentially lock him in for the next two seasons. 

