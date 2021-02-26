NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic writes that any package for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would likely include multiple first-round picks, as well as CB Jaylon Johnson and QB Nick Foles.
- Fishbain thinks that the team could cut several veterans to clear cap space and still retain WR Allen Robinson, including DL Akiem Hicks, T Bobby Massie, CB Buster Skrine, and TE Jimmy Graham.
Lions
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke looks at the work the Lions have to do to get under the cap and notes that they could free up nearly $38 million, including June 1 cuts, by releasing CB Desmond Trufant, CB Justin Coleman, DT Nick Williams, DT Danny Shelton, QB Chase Daniel, G Joe Dahl, LB Christian Jones, TE Jesse James and RB Kerryon Johnson.
- Burke notes a long-term deal for WR Kenny Golladay would be really helpful for Detroit’s cap situation in 2021 as it would lower his cap hit from the $16.4 million franchise tag.
- New Lions QB Jared Goff is an obvious restructure candidate given he has no signing bonus proration on his deal, all of that stayed with the Rams when he was traded. But any restructure would increase the cap hit in future years and make it harder for Detroit to move on if needed.
- The Lions could create $9 million in space by restructuring DE Trey Flowers but that would essentially lock him in for the next two seasons.
Packers
- Albert Breer of SI notes that the Packers will be able to hold onto RB Aaron Jones for less than $8.7 million by using the franchise tag.
- Matt Schneidman of The Athletic has some bold predictions about the Packers’ offseason plans, including signing CB Richard Sherman and cutting some former high draft picks such as TE Jace Sternberger, S Josh Jackson, and LB Oren Burks.
- Schneidman could also see the team trading QB Jordan Love at the deadline, if they wish to continue on with QB Aaron Rodgers at this time, meaning that QB Tim Boyle would return to the No. 2 position on the depth chart.
- As for those who could have breakout seasons in 2021, Schneidman lists WR Devin Funchess, RB AJ Dillon, OL Jon Runyan Jr., and C Lucas Patrick.
- The Draft Network’s Justin Melo also reports that the Titans and Packers are coming up as teams interested in Purdue WR Rondale Moore.
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Packers.