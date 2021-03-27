NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears’ new OT Elijah Wilkinson‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus, and $850,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions’ new LB Alex Anzalone‘s one-year, $1.75 million deal includes a guaranteed base salary of $1.5 million and up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones is happy with the end result of his stint in free agency, believing that he has unfinished business with the Packers.

“I feel like this is a perfect fit for me,” Jones said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “I’ve been in this offense. I know what comes with it. I know my teammates here, and we feel like we have unfinished business.”

After joking that RB Jamaal Williams “couldn’t get away from me” following his decision to sign with the Lions, Jones mentioned that he’s in contact with 2020 second-round pick RB AJ Dillon, who will be the new No. 2 back in Green Bay.

“A.J. hit me up right away (after agreeing to re-sign) and was happy to have me back,” Jones said. “For us to grow our relationship, and me help him in any way I can and him help me in any way he can … is going to be special. He’s already showcased a little of the things that he can do. I think we complement each other really well.” Jones feels like that he has much more to prove with the Packers and in the NFL, despite having already carved out quite a career for himself. “I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface to enter the prime yet,” Jones said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot of growing to do, and I think it’s going to be scary for a lot of people and just continue to grind and work and I’ll be right where I want to be.”