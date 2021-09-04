NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
Bears GM Ryan Pace said they were aware of second-round OT Teven Jenkins‘ back issues during college and that he was “experiencing different symptoms” in training camp, which required a “common surgery.”
“We knew everything about his back coming out . . . everybody knew,” Pace said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun Times. “When he showed up for training camp, he was experiencing different symptoms than he ever had in college, so we kind of worked through that. We tried to go through all of the natural processes . . . at the end of the day, it did require a surgery. It was a common surgery.”
Pace added that Jenkins was apparently experiencing a nerve issue and the symptoms quickly alleviated after surgery.
“Without getting into details, he started having some pain down his leg — I think just from the nerve,” Pace said. “The good thing? As soon as we did [the surgery], those symptoms went away. So we feel good about it. . . . And just because he had a back surgery doesn’t mean he’s not going to have a good NFL career. We’re excited about the player, excited about where he’s heading. Now we feel we fixed the problem.”
Lions
- Lions’ GM Brad Holmes praised S Will Harris‘ development this offseason, saying that Harris had one of the best camps on the roster, adding that the team is hoping he will start to reach his potential. (Justin Rogers)
- Holmes said that the director of pro scouting Rod Lohman brought WR Trinity Benson by showing him film on the young receiver. (Rogers)
- On what set K Austin Seibert apart from other available kickers, Holmes cited Seibert’s consistency. (Rogers)
- Holmes also referred to DT Alim McNeill as a starter, despite the fact that this was already obvious to those who had seen him in training camp. (Dave Birkett)
- Field Yates reports that Lions’ recently claimed WR KhaDarel Hodge agreed to a restructured one-year, $1 million deal including a $920,000 base salary and $80,000 signing bonus. Hodge was previously owed a non-guaranteed $2.133 million salary.
- Dan Graziano of ESPN says he won’t be surprised to see RB Jamaal Williams leading the Lions in rushing for the 2021 season.
- Graziano points out that RB D’Andre Swift has been dealing with injuries and this will put Williams into a larger role. The team signed the former Packers’ running back to a two-year deal in free agency and plan to use him in OC Anthony Lynn‘s system.
Packers
Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur knows there will be some issues on the offensive line with G Elgton Jenkins replacing LT David Bakhtiari due to injury, along with the fact that the team will likely be playing two rookies on the interior of the line.
“Certainly, there may be some growing pains in there,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “That’s just the way it is. That’s the nature of it.”
- Dan Graziano of ESPN says that the Packers could end up extending the contract of CB Jaire Alexander before addressing WR Davante Adams‘ deal.
- Graziano explains that the Packers and Adams have not seen eye to eye during contract talks with their star wide receiver and could deal with Alexander’s contract in order to address upcoming salary cap issues.
- Per Howard Balzer, the Packers tried out several players including WR Brennan Eagles, TE Justin Johnson, LS Brian Khoury, and LS Steven Wirtel.
