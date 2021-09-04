NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears GM Ryan Pace said they were aware of second-round OT Teven Jenkins‘ back issues during college and that he was “experiencing different symptoms” in training camp, which required a “common surgery.”

“We knew everything about his back coming out . . . everybody knew,” Pace said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun Times. “When he showed up for training camp, he was experiencing different symptoms than he ever had in college, so we kind of worked through that. We tried to go through all of the natural processes . . . at the end of the day, it did require a surgery. It was a common surgery.”

Pace added that Jenkins was apparently experiencing a nerve issue and the symptoms quickly alleviated after surgery.

“Without getting into details, he started having some pain down his leg — I think just from the nerve,” Pace said. “The good thing? As soon as we did [the surgery], those symptoms went away. So we feel good about it. . . . And just because he had a back surgery doesn’t mean he’s not going to have a good NFL career. We’re excited about the player, excited about where he’s heading. Now we feel we fixed the problem.”