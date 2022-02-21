NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Jesse Rogers of ESPN would like to see the Bears steal WR Davante Adams away from the Packers in free agency, which would finally land them the top wide receiver they covet.

away from the Packers in free agency, which would finally land them the top wide receiver they covet. Rogers also points to QB Nick Foles and DL Eddie Goldman as two potential cut candidates this offseason.

Lions

Former Lions OC Anthony Lynn won’t be back with the team in 2022 but still praised the leadership of HC Dan Campbell, who will enter his second season with the team.

“Great leadership. I can tell you that,” Lynn told WoodwardSports.com. “Dan Campbell did a hell of a job creating a culture. I know the record didn’t show it, but the foundation is being laid for future success right in Detroit. It was outstanding leadership. Those young men showed up every single day to work and get better. But I feel like they got better as the year went on. We had a long way to go but I feel like we made some improvements.”