NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Jesse Rogers of ESPN would like to see the Bears steal WR Davante Adams away from the Packers in free agency, which would finally land them the top wide receiver they covet.
- Rogers also points to QB Nick Foles and DL Eddie Goldman as two potential cut candidates this offseason.
Lions
Former Lions OC Anthony Lynn won’t be back with the team in 2022 but still praised the leadership of HC Dan Campbell, who will enter his second season with the team.
“Great leadership. I can tell you that,” Lynn told WoodwardSports.com. “Dan Campbell did a hell of a job creating a culture. I know the record didn’t show it, but the foundation is being laid for future success right in Detroit. It was outstanding leadership. Those young men showed up every single day to work and get better. But I feel like they got better as the year went on. We had a long way to go but I feel like we made some improvements.”
- Lions FB Jason Cabinda’s new contract includes a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022 and $1.9 million in 2023. He is also receiving a prorated $1 million signing bonus and will carry a cap hit of $1.535 million this season. (Chris Burke)
- Eric Woodyard of ESPN wonders if the Lions should consider selecting a quarterback with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the upcoming draft.
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman writes it’s a given the Packers will place the franchise tag on WR Davante Adams if they can’t work out an extension before the tag window closes. It gives them until July 15 to continue to work on a long-term deal.
- Adams has previously expressed displeasure with the idea of the tag but Schneidman doesn’t think he would hold out if he ends up having to play out the 2022 season on the tag.
