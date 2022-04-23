NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears FS Eddie Jackson feels that new HC Matt Eberflus‘ scheme is “more simple” compared to last season and it doesn’t require as much processing while on the field. (Brad Biggs)

Bears WR Darnell Mooney said his goal this offseason is to improve his conditioning similarly to Antonio Brown and Cooper Kupp: “My conditioning. I want to be able to play 6 quarters. I want to be able to play faster than anybody on the field and not get tired.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said he wouldn’t feel concerned if the team selects a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft

“I don’t know,” said Goff, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think yeah, maybe. I mean, I’ve always liked helping younger guys. I don’t know. I have no idea. I’ve never been in that position. I don’t know. I’m sure I would be the same guy I am and be helpful if I felt like it.”

Goff added that he cannot control the chatter of Detroit possibly selecting a quarterback.

“There’s no way for me to control it,” Goff said. “What do I make of the talk? The talk is always just talk. If it happens, great, I’ll deal with it from there and be the best player I can be. If it doesn’t, then you guys probably won’t talk about it again. That’s the way the media cycle works. Again, I trust those guys up top, and like I said, they expressed confidence in me so I’m excited.”

Goff said he must continue proving himself as the Lions’ starter.

“Anytime you win three games there’s going to be discussion at a lot of positions and quarterback’s no different,” Goff said. “So I’ve got to prove myself every year, every day, and work as best I can and be the best I can every day.”

Packers

Pat Leonard reports that the Giants and Jets are both interested in Nebraska WR Samori Toure, along with 18 other teams who hosted him on Top 30 visits including the Bengals, Chiefs, Colts, Packers, and Seahawks.