NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields is confident in their offense despite not having high-profile players at receiver.

“We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on top of everything and not making mistakes, the players we have right now are good enough,” said Fields, via Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report. “The front office thinks that, too. The fans outside of the facility, they don’t know what’s going on at practice. Just because we don’t have a big-name guy, doesn’t mean those guys aren’t talented. I have plenty of confidence in myself and my teammates that we’re going to get the job done.”

Fields feels he’s “more comfortable” going into his second year and knows what to expect next season.

“I’m more comfortable this year,” Fields said. “I kind of know what’s coming and know what to expect. … Me not knowing if I’m going to be the leader of the team or not last year compared to this year means a whole different mindset. Just comfortability and knowing that I’m going to be the guy and that this is my team is definitely a different mindset as I try to be a leader for everybody on the team.”

As for the Bears’ new coaching staff under HC Matt Eberflus, Fields thinks they have “great coaches” and he’s been getting to know them this offseason.

“It’s been awesome,” Fields said. “They’re great coaches, of course, but also great people. We spent a little bit of time together; we actually went golfing together. Just kind of getting to know those guys away from the facility and getting to know them more on a personal level was awesome.”

Lions

Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu is taking reps at both cornerback and safety in an attempt to maximize his versatility for the team’s defense.

“AG and the coaches just asked me to try it,” Melifonwu said, via the team’s official website. “I’m a football player, so they kind of want to put me at different spots and see what works and get versatility knowing the other positions just in case anything happens.”

Melifonwu takes pride in the fact that his coaching staff realizes that he’s versatile.

“I take pride in that the coaches can see me and use me as a matchup,” Melifonwu said. “Put me where they need me for each week. I take pride in that.”

Packers

Packers seventh-round DB Tariq Carpenter has impressed the team’s coaching staff with his size and athletic ability. He played safety in college but at his size is looking at a potential move to linebacker in the pros as the team explores ways to get him on the field.

“Looking at him in rookie minicamp, he really can move, for as big as he is. That, to me, was the biggest impression he made on me, just his movement skills for his size,” safeties coach Ryan Downard said, via Packers Wire.

Carpenter’s movement ability has earned him the title of “rare” amongst the team’s coaching staff, and his size/speed combination has Green Bay thinking about the potential of him adding another element to their defense.

“He’s rare. He’s been labeled a lot of different things. He’s been labeled a hybrid. He brings a good set of tools,” Downard said. “I just go back to the movement skills. Typically, when players are that big, because of the size, whether it’s the height or the weight, they just lack the fluidity and the movement skills. With him, it’s not lacking. I’m excited to keep working with him.”

Packers S Darnell Savage was glad to see the organization re-sign ILB De’Vondre Campbell to a long-term deal: “He’s just such a humble guy. To see somebody who comes to work every single day like that and it pays off, it’s a joy to see. Shoot, he’s one of the best teammates ever.” (Matt Schneidman)