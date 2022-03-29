NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Davante Adams, Vikings

Bears

Eberflus also commented on using DL Justin Jones in the three-technique: "You look at what the man can do physically and how he fits into your defense, and you just talk to him about that. I think that he was excited. … I was excited for him because it's a good fit." (Fishbain)

Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian signed with the Bears for two years at $4 million with $1.035 million guaranteed, a signing bonus of $1 million, and other incentives for wins and playing time. (Aaron Wilson)

signed with the Bears for two years at $4 million with $1.035 million guaranteed, a signing bonus of $1 million, and other incentives for wins and playing time. (Aaron Wilson) Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals worked out South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun privately in Tampa, Florida. Wilson adds that Oladokun is rising quickly and has already met with the Steelers and the Bears.

Lions

MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke says it sounds like the Lions will pick up the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockenson if they can’t work out a long-term deal.

Lions CB Mike Hughes' deal with the team is worth $2.25 million and includes $1 million guaranteed, a $575,00 signing bonus, a salary of $1.25 million with $425,000 guaranteed, $25,000 per game in active roster bonuses, and a $1.25 million playtime incentive. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explained that the decision to trade WR Davante Adams wasn’t easy for the organization, but it was largely driven by Adams.

“That was just one of those things that those decisions are never easy to make,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “Unfortunately, it was one that we had to come to. I think a lot of it was driven by Davante; I’m going to tell you. But there’s no sense in looking back on it. We’re moving forward. We appreciate everything he’s done, obviously. It’s a lot to replace in terms of the production, and the type of leader that he was for us. Again, this is one of those deals you never want to make, but unfortunately, sometimes you have to make.”

Meanwhile, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst explained that he didn’t think the disconnect between the team and Adams would have resulted in a positive resolution as it did with Aaron Rodgers.

“Those are kind of two separate situations,” Gutekunst said, via The Athletic. “In this particular case, just like everything, I talk about the dominoes all the time. There were some dominoes that were important to us that, if we continued down the road we were, it was going to be difficult to put the team we wanted to put around Aaron and everybody, so I think two different situations. But we wish him the best and his family the best, and ultimately, this is what he wanted.”

Gutekunst admitted that they won’t be able to replace Adams and it will be more of a cumulative approach to offsetting his loss.

“You never really replace a guy like Davante Adams,” Gutekunst said. “It’s gonna be more cumulative and how the whole team steps up and plays and what we can add to that. So getting the two picks and having four picks in the top 59 I think gives us a little bit of ammunition to try to make a difference there a little bit.

“I think it’s too early to tell, but I think my history and even with (former general manager) Ted’s (Thompson) history, I don’t think we’ve ever shied away from taking multiple players at one position in a draft, so certainly if the right players are there, we wouldn’t shy away from that.”

According to Gutekunst, TE Robert Tonyan is doing great in his recovery from a torn ACL: "Bobby is doing great. I don't necessarily have a real timetable on that, but he's ahead of schedule. You guys who have been around him know his work ethic and what a professional he is. We won't close the door on anything early if it's possible. But at the same time, you guys know how important he's going to be to our offense. So we'll be cautious as we go through that, too, to make sure he's available for the whole year."

Vikings

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. is still trying to rehab after a season-ending meniscus injury, with O'Connell saying: "We're going to be smart with Irv. There's no reason why he can't hit the ground running from a mental perspective this spring." (Graff)

Vikings CB Tye Smith will return to the team on a one-year, veteran-minimum contract worth $1.035 million. He will count for $895k against the cap in 2022 due to qualifying for the veteran salary benefit. (Chris Tomasson)