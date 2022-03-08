NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

While the Bears are looking towards the future, some around the league have optimism for the development of QB Justin Fields now that HC Matt Nagy is out, pointing out how others had success once they left.

“Look at what Charles Leno did after he left Chicago,” one anonymous source said, via The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns. “And Cordarrelle Patterson. Those guys had success in different offenses.”

Bears LB Roquan Smith is still not represented by an agent entering the final year of his contract, with Chicago having to decide on his fifth-year option which will cost the team $9.375 million.

Lions

The Athletic’s Chris Burke notes he hasn’t gotten the impression from talking to anyone with the Lions that they want to take a rookie quarterback with the goal of starting him right away. Instead, the preference of the team is to be patient.

Lions OC Ben Johnson suggested they’d be open to taking a developmental quarterback and working out the logistics of how to get them reps: “Certainly, I think there are ways that you can set up practice so that there are meaningful, valuable reps to where a guy is still improving and getting better, and not necessarily forcing him into game action when he may not be ready yet. That’s something we’ve gotta look at and talk about if we go down that road.”

As far as Detroit's plan in free agency, Burke writes they could look to make a relatively big signing at either wide receiver or safety. Burke lists Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, Jaguars WR DJ Chark and Bears WR Allen Robinson as names to keep an eye on, though it's unclear what their level of interest in signing with Detroit is.

to save cap space. The Lions had a formal interview at the Combine with Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. (Dane Brugler)

Vikings

The Vikings will not be bringing back head trainer Eric Sugarman next season. (Ben Goessling)