NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain note that Cowboys QB Andy Dalton has some familiarity with Bears OC Bill Lazor and could be an option again this year after being considered last offseason.

Per Jahns and Fishbain, Bears WR Anthony Miller's status for 2021 is in doubt following a rocky season and an ejection in the playoff loss to the Saints. Receiver is a big need especially if the Bears part ways with WR Allen Robinson.

The two articulate two different strategies the Bears could pursue at offensive tackle this offseason, including cutting both LT Charles Leno and RT Bobby Massie and using the savings to re-sign OL Germain Ifedi to start on the right side and making a big splash at left tackle. The alternative could be to keep Leno and draft a tackle to develop behind him for a year.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune says Washington QB Alex Smith can't be ruled out as an option for the Bears given his past familiarity with HC Matt Nagy. His health is obviously a concern, and he's currently under contract with Washington.

Biggs writes the franchise tag gives the Bears more time to negotiate with Robinson but they've had months to do that and talks have gone nowhere. It's not clear when Robinson would sign the tender if tagged.

Bears DC Sean Desai said senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will provide a “big picture” perspective on things and serve as a resource for him in his first year as a coordinator. (Colleen Kane)

Lions

Lions’ RB Adrian Peterson isn’t planning to retire anytime soon and despite being a month away from turning 36 years old, he wants to continue the chase for a Super Bowl. He also hopes to keep marching his way to the top of the all-time rushing list to catch Emmitt Smith.

“I want to live to be a 40-year-old back out there rushing for 1,500 yards and amazing people still,” Peterson told TMZ. “I’m going to keep playing, trying to chase the championship, and God’s willing, within the process of doing that, I’m able to catch Emmitt and pass him.”

Former Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford said he has reached out to new Lions’ QB Jared Goff via text and told him to reach out if he needs any advice about Detroit: “I know he feels he can reach out to me, and I know I can reach out to him about LA.” (Michael Stets)

Packers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects the Packers to sign WR Davante Adams to an extension that makes him possibly the highest-paid player in the league at his position and lowers his cap hit in 2021, a win-win scenario.

to an extension that makes him possibly the highest-paid player in the league at his position and lowers his cap hit in 2021, a win-win scenario. Fowler calls Packers RB Aaron Jones a franchise tag candidate since it will be just $8.5 million.

