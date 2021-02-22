NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Bears are expected to tag WR Allen Robinson at $17.88 million for the second consecutive offseason to try and buy more time to negotiate a long-term deal.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.

Lions

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner writes if the Lions were to try and execute a tag-and-trade with WR Kenny Golladay , they could potentially receive as much as a second-round pick.

, they could potentially receive as much as a second-round pick. Baumgardner adds a more likely outcome might be closer to what the Dolphins got for tagging and trading WR Jarvis Landry , which was a fourth and seventh-round pick.

, which was a fourth and seventh-round pick. Carrying Golladay for 2021 for more than $16 million guaranteed might be difficult, so Baumgardner thinks if he’s tagged, the Lions either have to trade him or work out an extension that lowers his cap hit.

However, he adds there are questions about if an extension for the 27-year-old makes sense as Detroit enters what looks like an extended rebuild.

Packers

Packers RB Jamaal Williams would love nothing more than to stay in Green Bay for the rest of his career. But he also understands the business of the NFL doesn’t always work that way and the team might not value what he can bring as much as someone else will this spring.

“I’m thinking about free agency, but I’d really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could,” Williams said on NFL Now via Kevin Patra. “They gave me my first shot. I love Green Bay. It’s just a great place to be. But you know, things happen. If things don’t happen, then I’m just ready to take my shot into the free agency and show my skills to any team that’s willing to take that chance on me. I’m just ready to go, man. I’m just ready to play, have fun, be myself, just bring my spark to any team willing to give me that shot.”

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman thinks the Packers should prioritize C Corey Linsley over RB Aaron Jones when it comes to re-signing their pending free agents, as offensive line play is critical to the offense and Green bay has some depth at running back.

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling qualified for the Proven Performance Escalator and will see his 2021 base salary rise to $2.183 million. (Rob Demovsky)

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson has recently met virtually with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Oregon CB Thomas Graham has had a virtual meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook praised WR Justin Jefferson after his highly productive rookie season and believes the receiver can eventually become “one of the best in the game.”

“It took a conversation, to be honest,” Cook said, via The Herd. “It’s squarely about how you carry yourself, what he stands for, who he is. And you can see right now, him doing the ‘Gritty’ — and that’s something he brought to the game just being who he is. And I think JJ, his ceiling is so high, if he keeps being who he is and keeps working hard, I think he can be one of the best in the game.”