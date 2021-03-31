NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Athletic’s Adam Jahns writes that Chicago’s interest in LT Trent Williams and WR Kenny Golladay in free agency should provide a hint at the positions the team is considering in the first round.
- Jahns mentions Chicago’s experience in a loss to the Vikings in Week 10 when starting RB David Montgomery was hurt as part of the impetus to sign RB Damien Williams.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that Ravens OT Orlando Brown‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings and Washington.
- Of that group, though, Zrebiec points out the Bears might need to save their first-round pick to help them land a quarterback of the future.
- According to Tom Pelissero, Bears DE Khalil Mack will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. It won’t count against the cap, though.
Lions
- Tom Pelissero points out that Lions QB Jared Goff will earn an extra $1,508,823 for the recently added 17th game at the end of the 2021 regular season. It won’t count against the cap, though.
Packers
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky points out the Packers are projected to be just as hard up against the cap in 2022 as they have been this offseason even if the cap starts growing again.
- Demovsky highlights Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith as a strong extension candidate if he keeps up his high level of play as a way to create more cap space. He also notes OLB Preston Smith is looking like a potential cap casualty, which would save Green Bay more than $12 million.
- Packers’ president Mark Murphy refused to comment on why the team hasn’t restructured Aaron Rodgers‘ contract: “I’m not going to get into specifics.” (Demovsky)
Vikings
- Of that group, though, Zrebiec points out the Vikings don’t have a second-round pick and giving up their first-round pick at No. 14 overall might be too rich for Brown.
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer expressed confidence in OC Klint Kubiak, who will call plays for the first time after being promoted from QB coach: “He’s ready…He’s a lot like how Kevin (Stefanski) was…He’s very detailed. Everybody’s going to wonder what it’s going to be like when you’re a first-time play caller but at the end of the day every one of us was always a first-time play caller.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Zimmer said the team could potentially replace former LT Riley Reiff by rotating either Rashod Hill, Oli Udoh, Brian O’Neill or Ezra Cleveland: “All those guys are good players.” (Chad Graff)
- When asked about where Cleveland will play, Zimmer said he’s currently a right guard but it could depending on the remaining free-agent market and 2021 NFL Draft: “Right now, he’s right guard. But all those things can change depending on what else happens in free agency and what happens in the draft.” (Chad Graff)
