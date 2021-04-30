NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ QB Justin Fields on falling out of the top ten during the draft: “I’m the kind of guy who thinks everything happens for a reason. I think this is God’s plan for me to be a Bear. So I’m more than excited and more than ready to get up there for sure.” (Dan Wiederer)

Bears' GM Ryan Pace mentioned that HC Matt Nagy had spoken to QB Andy Dalton and referred to him as the starter in Chicago: "I think we provide a great situation. … Matt has spoken to Andy Dalton tonight. That communication and clarity is very important for us. Andy is our starter." (Kevin Fishbain)

Ian Rapoport mentions that Bears will continue with Andy Dalton as the first-team quarterback until they deem Justin Fields ready.

As for Bears' veteran QB Nick Foles, Rapoport points out that he will be difficult to move on from him given he's owed $4 million guaranteed this year and another $5 million in 2022.

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes called first-round OT Penei Sewell a “transcendent talent” based on his mobility, toughness, grit, and strength.

“He’s going to be an integral and an impactful piece to our franchise going forward for years to come,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s going to be a great addition to our offensive line. He’s just a transcendent talent. I can’t quite remember a guy that had feet like him in a long time, but it’s not just the athletic ability. He’s got the toughness, he’s got the grit, he’s got the strength, he’s got the intangibles that we’re looking for.”

Holmes feels the Lions’ veteran offensive linemen like LT Taylor Decker and C Frank Ragnow will help “provide guidance” to Sewell.

“We have enough veteran players in that room that can really provide guidance to Penei,” Holmes said. “He just has to be himself. He’s not under any pressure to be this or that. He just has to come in and we’ll allow him to develop and evolve to the position and to the unit.”

Adam Schefter says one NFL head coach called Sewell “the one surefire Hall of Famer in this draft class.”

Sewell on joining the Lions this coming season: “I’m ready to run through anybody, and come in each and every day, putting on the pads, gettin’ under somebody’s chin and make them feel uncomfortable.” (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Adam Schefter reports that while certain teams have reached out to the Packers to inquire about QB Aaron Rodgers , no team has made an offer.

, no team has made an offer. Tom Silverstein reports that the Packers have never informed Rodgers they would trade him at any point.

Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst says that after word got out about Rodgers, one team contacted Green Bay about a possible trade. He also added that he never spoke to 49ers’ GM John Lynch . (Matt Schneidman)

says that after word got out about Rodgers, one team contacted Green Bay about a possible trade. He also added that he never spoke to 49ers’ GM . (Matt Schneidman) Gutekunst also commented on the development of QB Jordan Love : “He’s got a long way to go, but we’re excited about his development.” (Schneidman)

: “He’s got a long way to go, but we’re excited about his development.” (Schneidman) When asked if things could have gone differently in last year’s draft, Gutekunst said: “Some of the communication issues, we could’ve done better. No doubt about it.” (Ryan Wood)

As for any potential trade involving Rodgers, Gutekunst commented directly on reports from earlier in the day that said he told Rodgers he would be traded: “Absolutely false. There’s no truth to that whatsoever. There’s a lot of false reporting going on right now, and that’s particularly one thing that never happened.” (Wood)

Vikings

Ian Rapoport mentions that Vikings’ T Christian Darrisaw is doing well as he recovers from a core muscle injury.

is doing well as he recovers from a core muscle injury. Vikings Rick Spielman on drafting Darrisaw after trading back, as they were “strongly considering” him at No. 14 as they see him as a “pure left tackle.”: “If we were considering a guy at 14 and still got him (at 23), that was a great night for us.” ( GMon drafting Darrisaw after trading back, as they were “strongly considering” him at No. 14 as they see him as a “pure left tackle.”: “If we were considering a guy at 14 and still got him (at 23), that was a great night for us.” ( Chris Tomasson

Dan Duggan reports that the Vikings made an offer to trade up from No. 14 to No. 11 with the Giants prior to the Chicago Bears moving in for Justin Fields.

However, Duggan adds that Minnesota wouldn’t offer their 2022 first-round pick to move up just three selections.