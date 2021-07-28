NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Andy Dalton acknowledged that he’s still Chicago’s starter despite first-round QB Justin Fields having some pressure to start.

“It [the attention] comes with that position,” Dalton said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN. “He’s a first-round pick. I understand that. But I also understand that I’m the starter. I understand that, I knew I signed a one-year deal. I knew that I was going to come in and I was going to be the starter, regardless of the situation, coming in. That’s my focus.”

Dalton reiterated that he’s focusing on himself going into training camp.

“I’m not worried about all the stuff that’s going to be going on with Justin because that doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, it’s what I’m going to be doing and everything. Justin and I have a really good relationship and I’m trying to help him out as much as I can.”

Bears GM Ryan Pace praised Dalton’s “anticipatory throws” and the veteran has shown clear leadership thus far.

“The number-one thing that I’ve seen from Andy thus far are the anticipatory throws,” Pace said. “So in the passing game, Andy has all the leadership stuff, the stuff you look for where you break a huddle. If it’s a little sloppy, it doesn’t go right, he gets it right back in says no, no, no, do it again, let’s go, you do this, you do that, let’s roll. He has that, that’s easy.”

Pace added that Dalton has shown clear confidence around the organization this offseason.

“You can feel his experience and you can feel his confidence. He’s really confident. We talk about that inner confidence — Andy has that. Matt referred to how he operates in the huddle, how he is around the building. He’s a confident guy because, I think, the experiences that he has, and I think our players feed off of that.”

Bears HC Matt Nagy said he's been "really impressed" with Fields so far: "I was really impressed with how Justin came back from OTA's, getting in and out of the huddle, you can tell he did his homework."

Nagy noted DT Eddie Goldman "looked great" in Wednesday's conditioning after opting out of last season.

Lions

The Athletic’s Chris Burke notes that Godwin Igwebuike has converted from safety to running back.

has converted from safety to running back. Lions HC Dan Campbell said their players are over 80 percent vaccinated. (Justin Rogers)

