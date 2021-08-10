NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Bears were one of the teams to put a waiver claim in for new Jets G David Moore.

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff, while operating the first-team offense in a red-zone drill, threw four straight checkdowns to his backs, despite the coaching staff believing the gunslinger in Goff would take precedent with the crowd amping up.

“We didn’t even say anything to him, HC Dan Campbell said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “I didn’t say anything to him, but in his head, he’d written it down to take what the defense gives you. That was his emphasis going into day 4 of practice. And as you can see, man, that’s encouraging.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes was equally impressed in Goff taking the sure-thing instead of forcing the ball into traffic.

“This guy made every right decision, for all the right reasons. Like, OK, that’s what I’m looking for. That’s been really, really cool to see,” Holmes added.

Holmes was in LA with Goff before taking the job in Detroit, and so far he’s impressed with what he’s seen from his signal caller.

“He’s got a chip on his shoulder here,” Holmes said. “But I think that’s from when we had the trade for him, from that point, Dan and I and Jared in here, that first talk, it was completely open and transparent about what went down in L.A. And Dan said, ‘Look, this is how it’s going to be here.’ You look at him now, even just yesterday, it’s like his mind is quieting, he’s got a quiet mind now. And you just feel his, it is more swagger, more confidence. The ownership in everything he’s been given, he’s really, really taken pride in that.”

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman has noticed that Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling ‘s hands appear to be better in practice so far, which is big news for a receiver who has struggled with drops so far in his career.

‘s hands appear to be better in practice so far, which is big news for a receiver who has struggled with drops so far in his career. Schneidman adds that despite the arrival of veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb , third-round WR Amari Rodgers has still seen a fair share of first-team reps.

, third-round WR has still seen a fair share of first-team reps. Schneidman notes seventh-round RB Kylin Hill and WR Juwann Winfree are making strong bids for the final roster spots at their respective positions.

Vikings