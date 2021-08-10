NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Bears were one of the teams to put a waiver claim in for new Jets G David Moore.
Lions
Lions QB Jared Goff, while operating the first-team offense in a red-zone drill, threw four straight checkdowns to his backs, despite the coaching staff believing the gunslinger in Goff would take precedent with the crowd amping up.
“We didn’t even say anything to him, HC Dan Campbell said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “I didn’t say anything to him, but in his head, he’d written it down to take what the defense gives you. That was his emphasis going into day 4 of practice. And as you can see, man, that’s encouraging.”
Lions GM Brad Holmes was equally impressed in Goff taking the sure-thing instead of forcing the ball into traffic.
“This guy made every right decision, for all the right reasons. Like, OK, that’s what I’m looking for. That’s been really, really cool to see,” Holmes added.
Holmes was in LA with Goff before taking the job in Detroit, and so far he’s impressed with what he’s seen from his signal caller.
“He’s got a chip on his shoulder here,” Holmes said. “But I think that’s from when we had the trade for him, from that point, Dan and I and Jared in here, that first talk, it was completely open and transparent about what went down in L.A. And Dan said, ‘Look, this is how it’s going to be here.’ You look at him now, even just yesterday, it’s like his mind is quieting, he’s got a quiet mind now. And you just feel his, it is more swagger, more confidence. The ownership in everything he’s been given, he’s really, really taken pride in that.”
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner believe RB D’Andre Swift is going to catch a lot of passes out of the backfield this year.
- The Athletic also has DE Charles Harris making the team over DE Austin Bryant, and doesn’t have LB Jahlani Tavai on the roster projection.
- Campbell mentioned Lions CB Quinton Dunbar remains away from the team with a personal issue. (Justin Rogers)
- Campbell also praised former Lions HC Matt Patricia and former Lions GM Bob Quinn for the character of the roster: “There are no turds here.” (Justin Rogers)
- Lions slot CB Mike Ford will play the outside this year also. (Kyle Meinke)
- Campbell noted seventh-round RB Jermar Jefferson is dealing with an ankle injury: “We do not think it’s serious…It doesn’t look like it’s a high ankle — it’s low.” (Meinke)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Lions worked out WRs Bennie Fowler and Darius Jennings. Jennings ultimately signed a deal with the team.
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman has noticed that Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling‘s hands appear to be better in practice so far, which is big news for a receiver who has struggled with drops so far in his career.
- Schneidman adds that despite the arrival of veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb, third-round WR Amari Rodgers has still seen a fair share of first-team reps.
- Schneidman notes seventh-round RB Kylin Hill and WR Juwann Winfree are making strong bids for the final roster spots at their respective positions.
Vikings
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff believes Vikings WR K.J. Osborn has a firm grip on the No. 3 receiver job ahead of veteran WR Dede Westbrook, who has yet to practice.
- Per Graff, Vikings HC Mike Zimmer identified depth at linebacker as an issue, with third-round rookie Chazz Surratt still struggling to process all the information the team is throwing at him.
- Graff adds both Vikings first-round OT Christian Darrisaw and third-round G Wyatt Davis have missed so much time due to injury that it’s hard to see them starting Week 1. Rashod Hill would likely replace Darrisaw at left tackle, while Dakota Dozier and Oli Udoh are competing to start at guard.
- Graff highlights the competitions at No. 2 corner and kicker as still wide open, with Cameron Dantzler vs Bashaud Breeland and Greg Joseph vying with undrafted rookie Riley Patterson.
- Dozier isn’t concerned about competing for a starting spot: “I’ve been competing for spots for quite awhile now I welcome it and I’m just going to go out there and play the best I can & leave the rest in coach’s hands.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings co-DC Adam Zimmer has been impressed with CB Mackensie Alexander‘s maturation since he was last with the team: “I’m shocked at how Mackensie has matured…. He’s really grown into a solid pro.” (Tomasson)
