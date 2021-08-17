NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports the Bears gave OT Jason Peters a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1.075 million base salary and $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Bears HC Matt Nagy said he wants to see first-round QB Justin Fields against better competition: "It can be good to see what he does vs. the first-team defense." (Kevin Fishbain)

Nagy added he still wants QB Andy Dalton to play more: "Andy had 6 plays. It's hard to say much good or bad. We're going to get him some more snaps." (Patrick Finley)

Lions

Lions CB Alex Brown was released this week after being involved in a non-fatal car accident.

Justin Rogers of Detroit News reports that Brown was allegedly intoxicated and is facing four criminal charges.

In addition, TE Charlie Taumoepeau , who was released by the Lions today with a non-football injury, sustained a neck injury and broken ribs in the incident.

Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports that Taumoepeau is "OK" and expected to make a full recovery.

The Lions released a statement, while Rogers reports that Taumoepeau will revert to injured reserved tomorrow.

Brown was arraigned and given a $50,000/10% bond. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Aaron Rodgers tells Peter King that he still loves playing the game and he wouldn’t have returned for the 2021 season if he didn’t fully commit to all aspects of the team.

“I really do love it,” Rodgers said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have come back. I’ve got so many other things that I love and I’m passionate about. I love competing. I love practice, still. I’ve had a really good camp. Last year I felt like I started a little slow and then something clicked. I’ve actually had a really good camp here. I feel good about where I’m at.

“It was a little strange the first couple days. I came back knowing . . . Really, the reason I came back is because I felt like I could be 100 percent committed to the team and 100 percent focused and locked in. Knowing all the different responsibilities that I have, including side conversations with the Josh Meyerses of the world. I was ready for that and that’s why I decided to commit, come back.”

Regarding his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst and president Mark Murphy, Rodgers said he’s leaving room for optimism.

“I mean, the people I have to deal with every day is the staff, my teammates,” Rodgers said. “I have a really good relationship with the staff. Once you get into the football season, those are the most important relationships because you’re talking with them every day. I’ve always had a good relationship with Matt when it comes to play-calling and installs and stuff I like. Then obviously having [offensive coordinator Nathaniel] Hackett, who’s a close friend, in the room, and [passing game coordinator Luke] Getsy. Those are the most important relationships.

“The other one [Gutekunst], you know, I leave space and optimism for growth and change. But, you know, at this point, my focus is just on the football staff and making sure those conversations and communication are right going into the season.”

Green Bay Packers brought in QB Quinten Dormady, WR Damon Hazleton and WR Darvin Kidsy for workouts Monday.

