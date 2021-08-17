NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports the Bears gave OT Jason Peters a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1.075 million base salary and $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
- Bears HC Matt Nagy said he wants to see first-round QB Justin Fields against better competition: “It can be good to see what he does vs. the first-team defense.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Nagy added he still wants QB Andy Dalton to play more: “Andy had 6 plays. It’s hard to say much good or bad. We’re going to get him some more snaps.” (Patrick Finley)
Lions
Lions CB Alex Brown was released this week after being involved in a non-fatal car accident.
- Justin Rogers of Detroit News reports that Brown was allegedly intoxicated and is facing four criminal charges.
- In addition, TE Charlie Taumoepeau, who was released by the Lions today with a non-football injury, sustained a neck injury and broken ribs in the incident.
- Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports that Taumoepeau is “OK” and expected to make a full recovery.
- The Lions released a statement, while Rogers reports that Taumoepeau will revert to injured reserved tomorrow.
- Brown was arraigned and given a $50,000/10% bond. (Eric Woodyard)
Packers
Aaron Rodgers tells Peter King that he still loves playing the game and he wouldn’t have returned for the 2021 season if he didn’t fully commit to all aspects of the team.
“I really do love it,” Rodgers said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have come back. I’ve got so many other things that I love and I’m passionate about. I love competing. I love practice, still. I’ve had a really good camp. Last year I felt like I started a little slow and then something clicked. I’ve actually had a really good camp here. I feel good about where I’m at.
“It was a little strange the first couple days. I came back knowing . . . Really, the reason I came back is because I felt like I could be 100 percent committed to the team and 100 percent focused and locked in. Knowing all the different responsibilities that I have, including side conversations with the Josh Meyerses of the world. I was ready for that and that’s why I decided to commit, come back.”
Regarding his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst and president Mark Murphy, Rodgers said he’s leaving room for optimism.
“I mean, the people I have to deal with every day is the staff, my teammates,” Rodgers said. “I have a really good relationship with the staff. Once you get into the football season, those are the most important relationships because you’re talking with them every day. I’ve always had a good relationship with Matt when it comes to play-calling and installs and stuff I like. Then obviously having [offensive coordinator Nathaniel] Hackett, who’s a close friend, in the room, and [passing game coordinator Luke] Getsy. Those are the most important relationships.
“The other one [Gutekunst], you know, I leave space and optimism for growth and change. But, you know, at this point, my focus is just on the football staff and making sure those conversations and communication are right going into the season.”
- Green Bay Packers brought in QB Quinten Dormady, WR Damon Hazleton and WR Darvin Kidsy for workouts Monday.
Vikings
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer likes the way OL Rashod Hill has been playing: “I think Rashod has a lot of confidence and when he’s been in, he’s played well.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Zimmer added OLB Anthony Barr “has got something he’s dealing with” which is why he isn’t practicing. (Chad Graff)
- Zimmer mentioned OL Blake Brandel might be a swing tackle for the team this year, while OL Oli Udoh will get left tackle reps as well. (Courtney Cronin)
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson thought his shoulder injury could’ve been worse: “At first I was a little worried because we didn’t know the status of the injury.” (Tomasson)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings worked out P Max Duffy.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!