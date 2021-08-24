NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

said QB will start the final preseason game. (Kevin Fishbain) Nagy added QB Andy Dalton‘s play will have an impact on how soon Fields’ takes over: “I would say yeah, big picture when we talked about this from the very start we said whoever is going to be best for the Chicago Bears and that’s going to obviously deal with production and wins.” (Fishbain)

Lions

said he’s concerned about RB ‘s conditioning as he returns from injury availability for Week 1: “We don’t know if he’s gonna be there. We don’t know, even if he is, how much we’re going to get out of him.” (Chris Burke) Campbell added DL Da’Shawn Hand‘s groin injury is more serious than initially thought: “It ended up being a little more than we thought it would be. He’s going to be out … for a little bit.” (Burke)

Packers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Packers personnel exec Chad Brinker was requested for an interview by the Patriots for a position in their cap department. Green Bay blocked the interview and promoted Brinker.

‘s restructured contract involves him getting his $14.26 million bonus immediately instead of over 18 weeks. Packers HC Matt LaFleur said releasing OLB Kamal Martin was a tough decision: “Kamal was a great teammate and did everything we asked him to do, it’s just that we had to make some tough decisions.” (Ryan Wood)

King said he always wanted to return to Green Bay: “I really didn’t want to be nowhere else, to be honest. I felt like we have all the pieces here. I feel like we have the pieces to get over the hump. … Our hump is the dance.” (Wood)

King added he has unfinished business in Green Bay after rough showing in the NFC Championship loss: “I’m not the type of guy to just sweep shit under the rug … I wanted to finish this with my guys.” (Matt Schneidman)

: “If he beats me out on the field, then they drafted the right guy.” (Wood) King mentioned he’s excited to play for DC Joe Barry: “I can definitely see why the Rams were the No. 1 defense last year. We’re going to take that spot.” (Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said he has a chip on his shoulder entering the season after feeling like he was tossed aside by the Cardinals. He specifically sought out Vikings HC Mike Zimmer because of his history making corners look good and recruited his way to Minnesota.

“I want to prove not only to the naysayers but to myself that I can still do it at a very high level…I’m very motivated to do that,” he said via NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Zimmer thinks DE Everson Griffen can still help contribute in a situational role: “If I didn’t think he could help us, we wouldn’t sign him…We talked to him for quite a while the other day. I think it seems like he’s in a good place and hopefully he continues to do that and if he does, he can help us.” (Chris Tomasson)

He mentioned he doesn’t mind being a situational player: “Situation, whatever they have me do, I’m happy to do it. I’m going to try to do it at the highest level and go out there and help this team win ball games.” (Tomasson)

Griffen added he going to apologize to QB Kirk Cousins for his disparaging tweet: “I’m just going to talk to Kirk and apologize to him and have a man-to-man conversation and we’re going to leave it like that.” (Tomasson)

for his disparaging tweet: “I’m just going to talk to Kirk and apologize to him and have a man-to-man conversation and we’re going to leave it like that.” (Tomasson) Griffen said the Vikings wanted to make sure he is all-in: “That my head was in it. That I’m in a good place. Of course, that’s first and foremost. I think football will always take care of itself & just know my role. If they want me (as) a situational player, I can do that.” (Tomasson)

Co-DC Adam Zimmer said he believes in CB Cameron Dantzler , but CB Kris Boyd has the upper hand over him: “He has all the talent in the world, but he needs to be more consistent. … Right now, Kris is playing more consistent than him.” (Chad Graff)

‘s return from injury: “Today I can’t tell you whether he’s going to be ready Week 1 or not… Hopefully we’ll have him Week 1.” (Tomasson) Vikings OC Klint Kubiak had high praise for RB Ameer Abdullah: “I can’t say enough good things about Ameer. … He’s making a lot of explosive plays both in practice and in games.” (Tomasson)