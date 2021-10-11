NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Justin Fields said he prides himself on his toughness. That was unquestionably on display during the College Football Playoff earlier this year and again in Sunday’s win against the Raiders as he shook off a knee injury to win his second game in his third career start.

“I think when I was younger my dad always told me if I could get up and walk off the field, do it, so that’s kinda why I don’t like staying down long and just trying to get up off the field,” Fields said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m always going to bring that to the table,” he said. “I’m going to put myself out there to win games, so that’s what they can expect from me, just every play, every game, I’m gonna give it my all.”

Lions

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Lions WR Quintez Cephus will miss three months after needing surgery for a broken collarbone. That leaves some wiggle room for Cephus to play again this year but if Detroit is out of contention, it’s unlikely.

Lions HC Dan Campbell said OT Taylor Decker will practice this week before the team decides whether to activate him off IR. (Tim Twentymen)

said OT will practice this week before the team decides whether to activate him off IR. (Tim Twentymen) Campbell added the plan for now is for Decker to play left tackle, with first-round OT Penei Sewell moving back to right tackle. (Justin Rogers)

Packers

Packers K Mason Crosby was part of a wild sequence in Sunday’s overtime win against the Bengals, as he was responsible for three missed kicks out of five that combined to go awry between the two teams in the fourth quarter and overtime. But more importantly, Crosby made his fourth kick, the one that sealed the win.

“The longer you do things, you see everything,” Crosby said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I saw [HC] Matt [LaFleur] coming down the sideline, and I knew what he was gonna say. And we talked for a sec. He was thinking about going for it and it was just like, ‘Let’s just get this thing done. Let’s finish this thing.’ I felt confident from that hash especially; I’d kicked two 44-yarders on that left hash, same spots, earlier in the game. For me, I just fall back onto success. I don’t dwell on negatives. I don’t dwell on things that went wrong.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Kevin King injured his shoulder on Sunday to the point where he basically played the game on one arm. (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the Vikings want to re-sign WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said he liked QB Kirk Cousins ‘ emotion at the end of the game. (Tomasson)

said he liked QB ‘ emotion at the end of the game. (Tomasson) Zimmer admitted DE Everson Griffen probably played too many snaps on Sunday. He had 49 and the goal is to keep that closer to 30 to avoid him wearing down over the course of the season. (Tomasson)