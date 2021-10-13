NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears HC Matt Nagy said QB Justin Fields‘ left knee is “fine” and is expected to be a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. (Jeff Dickerson)
- Bears rookie ILB Caleb Johnson (knee) is considered week-to-week after leaving Week 5’s game. (Brad Biggs)
- The Bears hosted five tight ends for workouts on Tuesday including TE Alex Ellis, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Daniel Helm, Ben Koyack and Carl Tucker. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bears signed LB Ledarius Mack, OL Dareuan Parker and LB Rashad Smith to their practice squad.
- Bears signed RB Ryan Nall and LB Sam Kamara to their active roster.
- Bears placed LB Jeremiah Attaochu and OL Germain Ifedi on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said C Frank Ragnow underwent successful surgery on his toe on Tuesday and will be out for the season. (Tim Twentyman)
- Campbell said Ragnow opted for surgery because it was significant enough to become a career-long injury if unaddressed. (Chris Burke)
- Lions designated LT Taylor Decker and DL Kevin Strong to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed DB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad.
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Kevin King (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday but was not ruled out from Week 6. (Rob Demovsky)
- LaFleur added that G Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and second-round C Josh Myers (finger) practiced on Wednesday. (Matt Schneidman)
- Packers signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers designated TE Dominique Dafney to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed CB Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer doesn’t think LB Anthony Barr showed any rust in his Week 5 return: “He looked pretty much like himself.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Zimmer said G Oli Udoh has shown progress despite having some “hiccups” once in a while: “He’s done good in a lot of things. There’s hiccups he has once in a while.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings DL coach Andre Patterson said DE Everson Griffen deserves to continue starting while he’s playing well: “He deserves it. It’s nothing against D.J. [Wonnum]. It’s that Everson is playing like Everson. Not many DEs that would beat him out if he’s playing like Everson.” (Ben Goessling)
- Vikings signed TE Luke Stocker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released T Zack Bailey from their practice squad.
