NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Lions

  • Lions HC Dan Campbell said C Frank Ragnow underwent successful surgery on his toe on Tuesday and will be out for the season. (Tim Twentyman)
  • Campbell said Ragnow opted for surgery because it was significant enough to become a career-long injury if unaddressed. (Chris Burke)
  • Lions designated LT Taylor Decker and DL Kevin Strong to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed DB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad.

Packers

Vikings

  • Vikings HC Mike Zimmer doesn’t think LB Anthony Barr showed any rust in his Week 5 return: “He looked pretty much like himself.” (Chris Tomasson)
  • Zimmer said G Oli Udoh has shown progress despite having some “hiccups” once in a while: “He’s done good in a lot of things. There’s hiccups he has once in a while.” (Chris Tomasson)
  • Vikings DL coach Andre Patterson said DE Everson Griffen deserves to continue starting while he’s playing well: “He deserves it. It’s nothing against D.J. [Wonnum]. It’s that Everson is playing like Everson. Not many DEs that would beat him out if he’s playing like Everson.” (Ben Goessling)
  • Vikings signed TE Luke Stocker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings released T Zack Bailey from their practice squad.

