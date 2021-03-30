NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond said he’s had a lot of contact with the Bears: “I’ve had a lot of interactions with the Bears, and I definitely see a connection. I don’t want to say any names, but I’m definitely excited, especially them being able to watch me in person.” (Colleen Kane)

Lions

New Lions’ GM Brad Holmes has already replaced a “very, very talented receiver” WR Kenny Golladay by signing WR Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, and WR Damion Ratley.

Still, Holmes is fielding questions about the former Detroit receiver and what the team’s plans will be in both free agency and the draft.

“It’s relatively deep in both spots,” Holmes said, via Pro Football Talk. “There were a few different factors, but at the end of the day, it was just making the right decision for the Lions, both short term and more importantly long term. But I wish Kenny nothing but the best in New York and I was happy to see he got a good deal.”

Vikings

Vikings new safety Xavier Woods says that he has spoken to HC Mike Zimmer and is excited to learn playing alongside veterans S Harrison Smith and CB Patrick Peterson: "These guys wanted me. The Vikings wanted me."

Woods mentioned how when he was watching film to prep for the Vikings while with the Cowboys, he would find himself watching Smith on defense: “Just as much as I was preparing for Minnesota’s offense, I was watching Harrison. That was one of the main reasons why I wanted to be here, to be able to learn from him, be able to play (with him). And not only Harrison, but ( Patrick Peterson ).”

).” Woods said Zimmer sealed the deal, as he already liked their scheme and culture: “It furthermore made me want to come here, just the conversation we had.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin writes that the Vikings still need to add a starting left tackle and guard in the draft unless they want to roll with either OT Rashod Hill or OL Mason Cole as starters.

or OL as starters. Minnesota did end up re-signing starting G Dakota Dozier on Tuesday. (NFLTR)