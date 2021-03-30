Vikings Re-Signing OL Dakota Dozier

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are re-signing veteran OL Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Dozier, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,520,584 contract with the Jets before returning to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.907 million.

Dozier later signed on with the Vikings in 2019 and returned to Minnesota last year on another one-year contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent his offseason.

In 2020, Dozier appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and made 16 starts for them.