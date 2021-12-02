NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes that the Bears likely would fire GM Ryan Pace as well after this season if they are set to fire HC Matt Nagy .

as well after this season if they are set to fire HC . The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also writes that barring an epic finish to the season, it seems like Nagy is coaching out the clock in Chicago.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he wants his team to spoil other teams’ playoff hopes.

“We’ve got six to go and we’re playing spoiler now,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re trying to ruin people’s day is what we’re trying to do. And so, how do we improve on the things that we’ve done a good job of and make it a little bit better? And then certainly the things that continue to show up, how do we help? But I think now it’s all about how do we make these last six opponents kind of have to deal with what we’ve dealt with for the season? That’s the message.”

Regarding not having play-calling duties, Lions OC Anthony Lynn responded: “I’m very comfortable with the role. Don’t mistake comfortable for liking the role, but I’m very comfortable with the role and I want to help and assist Dan the best I can.” (Justin Rogers)

Vikings The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes it’s been a massively disappointing rookie season for Vikings third-round DE Patrick Jones . Injuries have opened up an opportunity but Jones consistently has looked like the weakest option on the roster, even behind newcomers like Patriots practice squad signing Tashawn Bower .

. Injuries have opened up an opportunity but Jones consistently has looked like the weakest option on the roster, even behind newcomers like Patriots practice squad signing . Graff says that even if the Vikings make the playoffs, if they look out of place and are blown out in the first round, it could still spell the end for HC Mike Zimmer .

. On the pending free agents in the secondary, Graff thinks S Xavier Woods and CB Bashaud Breeland probably leave, slot CB Mackensie Alexander stays and CB Patrick Peterson is 50-50.

and CB probably leave, slot CB stays and CB is 50-50. Vikings OC Klint Kubiak thinks fourth-round RB Kene Nwangwu is a good “change of pace” option and has the potential to be a “well-rounded” running back: “He can be a change of pace, but I think he’s a solid back, he’s just got to get his opportunity. We’re not asking to go be a gadget guy, we want him to be a well-rounded back for us. I think he’s got high aspirations, and we see him as a guy that can be an every-down back. He’s just got to get his chance.” (Courtney Cronin)