NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic writes that there are different values when it comes to Bears’ LB Roquan Smith and RB David Montgomery , who both are important to the franchise.

He notes that while Smith should not be paid "top edge-rusher" money when his contract is renewed, he still deserves to be paid among the top inside-linebackers in the league due to his importance to the team and could even be worth a second or third-round pick in any potential trade.

Meanwhile, Fishbain says that Montgomery is an extremely important piece in the Bears’ offense who could only possibly be worth a fifth-round pick at best, noting the team traded RB Jordan Howard for a sixth-round pick.

Fishbain goes on to say that trading Smith would make no sense and leave the team with no inside linebackers, adding that the return for either player would likely not be enough to net the Bears good receivers or cornerbacks in the draft, two positions that could address in free agency as well.

Fishbain sees Smith earning a lucrative contract extension prior to next season, as the team will not have to sacrifice anything in order to pay Smith and should have the cap space to do so as QB Justin Fields, WR Darnell Mooney, and CB Jaylon Johnson can’t get extensions until 2023.

Vikings’ DE Everson Griffen took to social media in order to explain his recent diagnosis of Bipolar disorder, which he says he will no longer shy away from.

“It’s true. I have bipolar,” Griffen said, via his Instagram account. “I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I’ve been running from it a long time, I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. I went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”