NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- The Chicago Bears announced if OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, and STC Chris Tabor can’t coach Monday night, QB coach John DeFilippo will be the offensive coordinator, defensive assistant Mike Pettine will be the defensive coordinator, and assistant special teams coach Brian Ginn will be the special teams coordinator.
Lions
- Lions’ QB Jared Goff after the team’s unexpected win over Detroit: “On paper, we don’t match up with them. We don’t. … It’s next man up and the idea of: It doesn’t matter who’s out there. We’ve got good a coaching staff we believe in and a good fight to us.” (Chris Burke)
- Lions’ WR Josh Reynolds commented on how long he’s been waiting to be a team’s featured receiver: “Since I got in the league, man. I’m more than blessed and more than thankful for this opportunity the Lions gave me. Just gotta keep rolling with it … and helping this organization win.” (Burke)
Vikings
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports the Vikings released CB Bashaud Breeland after Breeland got into an argument with a coach both in the meeting room and during practice.
- According to Cronin, when Breeland was told to come out of the lineup, he went to the locker to take off his cleats, then returned to argue with both teammates and coaches.
- Cronin also reports GM Rick Spielman had to get involved before making the move to release Breeland.
- PFN’s Tony Pauline reports RB Dalvin Cook and DT Sheldon Richardson were among the players Breeland fought.
- Breeland said he doesn’t think what he did was worth being released: “I feel like what happened in the meeting room with the coach was not serious enough to be an issue on the practice field.” (Josina Anderson)
- Breeland claims when he came back onto the field after taking his shoes off in the locker room, he wasn’t looking for a fight, but another player seemingly was: “I was like, ‘Bro’ I’m not trying to be a distraction. Just let me get on the move. I’m good…Then, it escalated out of nowhere.”
- Vikings DB Kris Boyd was fined $4,874 for taunting last week. (Tom Pelissero)
