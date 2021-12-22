NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune says to monitor the status of Bears OLBs Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn for 2022. Both have significant cap hits next year and are older than 30, which makes them a curious fit if the team is rebuilding.

said first-round QB tweaked his ankle injury in Week 15’s game and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. (Kevin Fishbain) The Bears hosted OT Shon Coleman for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in football the past few weeks. The veteran has nine touchdowns to just two interceptions the past four weeks, two of which have been wins for Detroit. Goff says part of the reason for his improvement has been his growing relationship with HC Dan Campbell who has taken over the offensive play-calling.

“We’ve developed a great relationship,” Goff said via MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke. “I think even furthermore, ever since he took over playcalling, that relationship is special and as you grow together in that relationship, it tends to bring you closer. I think it has. For us, it’s been great. I think he’s done a great job. Again, another guy that I’ve been able to lean on and rely on since I’ve got here.”

Meinke notes Lions TE coach Ben Johnson has had a much larger hand in the passing game in recent weeks and should get consideration for the offensive coordinator job next season.

has shown enough to merit being re-signed for 2022. Campbell wouldn’t fully commit to backup QB Tim Boyle starting in Week 16 if Goff (COVID-19) is unavailable. (Chris Burke)

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said WR Adam Thielen (ankle) was “close” to playing in Week 15. (Courtney Cronin)

(personal) and was unsure if he’d return from the non-football injury list this season: “I really wouldn’t know.” (Courtney Cronin) Vikings’ co-DC Andre Patterson believes the organization made the “best decision” for the team after releasing CB Bashaud Breeland: “The organization made the best decision for the football team. That’s the best thing I can tell you. Made the best decision for our football team, and you move on and get ready to go.” (Courtney Cronin)