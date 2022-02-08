NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Six of the eight head coaching hires so far have gone to coaches with backgrounds on the offensive side of the ball. New Bears HC Matt Eberflus is one of the exceptions, and he still says he had to have a clear vision for what he wanted on that side of the ball to win over the Chicago brass.

“I want an offense that’s going to be attacking, that stretches the defense horizontally and vertically, and I want them to be willing to have the ability to punch the defense right where it counts and to be able to move the ball down the field,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I want the attitude and the style to be right. Are we going to talk about route concepts that hurt defenses, and run schemes that hurt the defense? Yeah, that’s important. But the way in which you play is more important, and that’s what I want in the offense.”

Eberflus is thrilled to get started with promising 2021 first-round QB Justin Fields.

“I just see a guy that’s ready to develop. He’s so ready to develop and wants to be sponge,” said Eberflus. “We’ve talked about giving him an education on the defensive side in terms of coverages as well as the offensive side in terms of schemes. He’s ready to develop and excited to get going. Certainly, he has the skill set to move the ball with his legs, and we’re also looking at the concept of him being able to get the ball out of his hands, take what the defense gives you, and not only the underneath throws, but also the deep throw.”

The Chicago Bears announced that they’ve hired Travis Smith as their defensive line coach.

Lions

Lions WR coach Antwan Randle-El spoke about how the team will include WR Quintez Cephus and WR Trinity Benson in their plans next season.

“I feel like Q (Cephus) was really taking some strides before he got hurt,” Randle El said, via Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com. “You see flashes in Q for sure because Q just has this unbelievable – like he can get off the field and jump. Being able to just put it up (to him) and make a play. You see him go up one hand and be able to come down with it.”

“He’s going to be alright. I think he can help us too,” Randle El said of Benson. “You see the speed. You see the route running. You can see the catching ability, especially balls on the sideline, the deep-outs, and stuff like that. He threatens you in terms of the DB getting out of his break, getting out of your backpedal. We see those things. Now it’s just about, ‘Hey, how much can we get him in this offense like this is your package.’ You see it, you’re just like, ‘come on, bring it out.”

Vikings

The Vikings are closing in on adding Broncos RB coach Curtis Modkins to their staff as their RB coach/run-game coordinator. (Mike Klis)