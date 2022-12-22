NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy is excited to get RB Khalil Herbert (hip) back from the injured reserve and thinks he provides a strong one-two punch with David Montgomery : “It’s a different type of back. I think there’s a value in that, and having two different types of style runners like we’re able to have here with D and him and so I think that’s really cool too and then he has the opportunity like we’ve seen to take what could be a seven-yard line and turn it into a big one because he has enough speed to do that as well.” (Courtney Cronin)

is excited to get RB (hip) back from the injured reserve and thinks he provides a strong one-two punch with : “It’s a different type of back. I think there’s a value in that, and having two different types of style runners like we’re able to have here with D and him and so I think that’s really cool too and then he has the opportunity like we’ve seen to take what could be a seven-yard line and turn it into a big one because he has enough speed to do that as well.” (Courtney Cronin) Dan Weiderer notes that Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is dealing with a broken bone in his left hand and may play with a cast in Saturday’s game.

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson said that they are pushing rookie WR Jameson Williams to get accustomed to more routes and build chemistry with QB Jared Goff.

“Yeah, it’s a weekly process, and I think it is coming along,” Johnson said, via LionsWire. “We try to push Jamo a little bit more every week in terms of the routes we’re asking him to run, not just for the game, but also for his development and for Jared’s chemistry with him.”

Johnson added that they are looking to see what Williams is comfortable with and capable of in practice.

“We’re trying to see what he’s capable of, and what he’s comfortable with at this point coming off that injury,” Johnson said. “So, I think we’ll continue to see a growing connection between those two. It’s just time on task.”

Vikings