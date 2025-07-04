NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson notes that there could be offensive linemen who could be used in trick plays this season, including RT Darnell Wright, who came up with a one-handed catch during practice.

“I let those guys know we only do this once a year, and it’s an evaluation,” Johnson said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ll circle back in training camp and in the season to see who we can trust to catch the ball or throw the ball. I think there’s a couple guys on the O-line that stood out.”

Lions

Kelvin Sheppard is entering his first year as the Lions’ defensive coordinator after being their linebackers coach for the last three years. LB Jack Campbell is glad Sheppard got the job and thinks he deserves the shot.

“Honestly, the only difference is now he has a mic in his hand and he’s in your helmet,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “That’s been good though. I’m happy for him. He deserves it.”

Campbell said he’s working even closer with Sheppard now that he’s the defensive coordinator.

“It’s been good for me coming in and having to work with him so closely to now have him as the coordinator,” Campbell said. “I feel like it allows me to know what he’s thinking going into a game week. I’m really excited about that.”

Campbell mentioned Sheppard’s defense will have a “few changes” and some different nuances.

“There’s a few changes,” Campbell said. “There’s some things I’m excited about that the back end is excited about and the guys upfront are excited about. It’s going to be good, I think, but you have to learn with it. Little nuances within the call that’s a little bit different than what coach (Aaron) Glenn did. I’m just excited to see what happens. We have the right guys in the room … so I’m excited.”

Vikings

After an offseason program against QB J.J. McCarthy completely healthy, Vikings S Josh Metellus had great things to say about the young signal caller and gave an interesting comparison for his arm talent and said McCarthy throws as well as anyone he’s been around.

“He has one of the best zips I’ve seen since being in the league, and I’ve been around some guys who could sling it,” Metellus said, via SI.com’s Will Ragatz. “Shoutout to Sean Mannion, he was slinging it. He had a great arm. But yeah, (J.J.) throws the ball as good as I’ve been around. He can put the ball where he wants to.”