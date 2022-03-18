NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Vikings

Bears
- Bears’ new OL Lucas Patrick spoke about the high-intensity he brings on the field: “I’ve got a switch I can flip. I’m pretty low key…but once its time to play football, I don’t believe it’s a contact sport, it’s a collision sport.That’s how I like to play.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Patrick indicated that he will be lining up at the center spot in Chicago. (Kevin Fishbain)
- Regarding DT Larry Ogunjobi failing his physical, GM Ryan Poles commented on their difficult decision to rescind his contract offer after agreeing to terms on a deal: “As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear. He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here.After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved.” (Courtney Cronin)
Packers
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers knew when he was negotiating his contract that it was highly unlikely that WR Davante Adams would ever play for the organization again. Talks fired up when Adams informed the team that he wouldn’t be playing on the tag. (Ian Rapoport)
- Green Bay was willing to pay Adams what he wanted but knew that he didn’t want to play for the team, Rodgers was also aware of recent developments. (Rob Demovsky)
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Packers are interested in re-signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling following Davante Adams‘ trade to the Raiders. However, Wilson adds that the receiver’s market is “heating up.”
- Matt Schneidman, citing sources, reports that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was aware of Adams’ “disconnect” with the organization this offseason and expected the receiver to be traded.
- However, Schneidman cites another source who mentioned that Rodgers still believed Adams would remain with the team in 2022 and the team was, in fact, willing to exceed Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ $27.25 million annual salary.
- Interestingly enough, another source told Schneidman that Green Bay was “unwilling” to recognize Hopkins’ salary as a legitimate figure because they feel his contract was inflated due to the contract he received after being traded from the Houston Texans.
Vikings
- Former Vikings and new Ravens DT Michael Pierce spoke about turning down Minnesota’s request to reduce his contract from two years down to one: “I’m 29 and going on 30. That’s old in this league so I’ve got to secure myself with a multi-year deal and I thought I’d get one. When you turn 30, the likelihood of making big money is slimmer.” (Chris Tomasson)
