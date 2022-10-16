NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings

Bears

Bears third-round WR Velus Jones muffed a punt which allowed the Commanders to score a game-winning touchdown on Thursday, which HC Matt Eberflus said may have cost him the punt returning job.

“We’re going to have to look at that,” Eberflus said of Jones, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I mean the No. 1 job of any kick returner, punt returner is to catch the ball. So we’re going to have to look at that.”

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns estimates the Bears would ideally like to re-sign RB David Montgomery to a three-year deal in the neighborhood of $8-$10 million a year after this season. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

That would put him in between deals signed in recent seasons by Packers RB Aaron Jones ($12 million a year) and Cardinals RB James Conner and Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette ($7 million a year).

Packers

Packers Matt LaFleur on the loss to the Jets: “That’s about as frustrating of a game as I’ve ever been a part of from an offensive perspective, just trying to get something going.” ( HCon the loss to the Jets: “That’s about as frustrating of a game as I’ve ever been a part of from an offensive perspective, just trying to get something going.” ( Ryan Wood

Royce Newman with Jake Hanson late in the first half trying to give the right side of the offensive line a spark. When asked if the team ended to try LaFleur said he replaced RGwithlate in the first half trying to give the right side of the offensive line a spark. When asked if the team ended to try Yoshua Nijman at right tackle, he replied: “Everything is on the table.” ( OLat right tackle, he replied: “Everything is on the table.” ( Wood

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on if his thumb affected his throws: “It’s a little sore. Maybe a couple, but not too many.” (Wood)

on if his thumb affected his throws: “It’s a little sore. Maybe a couple, but not too many.” (Wood) Rodgers said complications with the Packers’ offense have been an issue for years now: “It’s not now. It’s always been like this. It’s always been when we struggle, we’re trying to do too much.” ( Wood

Rodgers about on the offensive issues: “A lot of it is simple mistakes. If we’re making simple mistakes on complex plays, to me we need to simplify some things. That’s not a question for me.” ( Wood

There was also a comment made by Rodgers about the team’s injuries: “We need Sammy back. I think that’s happening pretty soon. I’m guessing Cobby is going to be out for a little bit.” (Wood)

Rodgers on WR Randall Cobb ‘s injury: “I think he felt that was it, that he’d broken it, but I don’t think that’s the case. My heart goes out to him … but he was in better spirits in the locker room.” (Bill Huber)

‘s injury: “I think he felt that was it, that he’d broken it, but I don’t think that’s the case. My heart goes out to him … but he was in better spirits in the locker room.” (Bill Huber) Ian Rapoport reports that Cobb did not break his ankle and the x-rays were negative, but that he may have suffered a potential high-ankle sprain and will have an MRI to determine the severity.

Rodgers continued: “I’ve got to raise my game probably a tick in order for us to come out on the winning side in some of these games.” (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson surpassed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for the most receiving yards over the first three years of a career.

surpassed Hall of Famer and Buccaneers WR for the most receiving yards over the first three years of a career. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on QB Kirk Cousins performance: “He was consistent all game long.” (Chris Tomasson)

on QB performance: “He was consistent all game long.” (Chris Tomasson) O’Connell said that DE Patrick Jones was a “man on a mission” and “had a look in his eye” after getting his first two career sacks. (Tomasson)