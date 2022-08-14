NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus has been pleased with how QB Justin Fields is progressing as they install a new offense.

“As Justin learns the offense,” Eberflus said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, “he’s taking a step every single day and improving on everything from footwork to reads to ripping out the call, adjusting the call within the call, taking command of the offense, and he’s done an outstanding job.”

Right now the point of focus for Chicago with Fields is working on marrying his footwork to his reads to help him get the ball out quicker. Dating back to his college tape, Fields would sometimes wait a beat or two too long to let the ball loose.

“He’s been working on his mechanics inside the offense,” Eberflus said. “He’s learning a new offense, and he’s learning how to time up his feet with the passes. It all starts from the ground. (QB coach Andrew) Janocko and [OC Luke] Getsy have been doing a really good job working with him on timing up his feet with the passing game. He’s improved immensely on the footwork.”

Packers

Packers CB Jaire Alexander said that he progressively turned up the intensity against fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs in camp.

“It’s funny because I think throughout the first part of camp, I gave him some time to get his feet wet, get comfortable and I felt like once he was getting a little too comfortable, that’s when I wanted to challenge him,” Alexander said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “And I gave him like game reps. I gave him the intensity of a game playing against me, somebody like me. And I wanted him to see what it was like. I wanted him to feel that.”

Doubs mentioned that he’s taking advantage of his time going against Alexander.

“I just wanna make sure that I take advantage of just getting reps with him because you won’t be able to go up against another corner like that,” Doubs said. “Ja is one of the best people to be around. Not only a great corner, but a person, so just watching his attitude and gratitude and how he goes about himself throughout these days of training camp … I think it’s amazing to me because being so consistent like that, not a lot of people can do it.”

Alexander added that he’ll provide the same intensity against second-round WR Christian Watson once he returns from his knee injury.

“I’m just gonna give him that same level of intensity as soon as he gets here because he’s gonna need that and they’re gonna learn from that stuff and it’s intense for a moment,” Alexander said. “And I’m gonna talk some junk. But afterward, I let ’em know like, ‘Hey, we gonna need you. We gonna need you in the long run, so just keep learning. Keep studying film. Keep going against me. It’s nothing personal. It’s all love of the game. That’s it.’”

Vikings

Vikings DL Jaylen Twyman, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is set to make his debut for the team in Sunday’s preseason game against the Raiders after recovering from four gunshot wounds in June of 2021.

“I’m super excited,” Twyman said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’ve got to be poised and under control with my emotions.”

Twyman was a bystander in the shooting that occurred in Washington DC while visiting family and sitting in a car. He recalled going unconscious moments after suffering the gunshot wounds.

“I don’t even remember it, it’s such a blur,” Twyman said. “It was unfortunate, but I can’t dwell on the past.”

Twyman feels that he entered camp “a lot stronger” than before the incident and credits his development to personal trainer Sean Washington.

“All of that is a credit to my personal trainer and his wife for getting my body ready for training camp,” Twyman said. “I’m a lot stronger from when I got injured last year. I was at my weakest point then as far as in the weight room, and to get all the way back and to exceed that, it’s been a pretty good look on me. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been.”