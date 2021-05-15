NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ rookie QB Justin Fields thinks that everyone on Chicago’s roster should be vying for a starting position in 2021.

“I think everybody on our team should be striving for a starting job and if you’re not, then there’s no reason for you to be here. So, of course, I’m going to do everything that I can to get that starting job,” Fields said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “It’s not up to me, coach Nagy has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I’m just gonna work hard and keep my head down and just keep grinding it out every day. “

Despite having the future of his career in the hands of HC Matt Nagy, Fields is not worried and believes it is important for players to trust in their coaches and vice versa.

Fields added that he is comfortable waiting for his time, despite being built for the NFL game.

“I’m very comfortable,” Fields said. “I think it’s very important for the players to trust the coaches and the coaches to trust the players. Whatever coach Nagy has planned for me, it’s what I’m going to do and what I’m going to follow. I’ve been kinda in the spotlight since high school, so I kinda feel like I’m made for this. I’m built for this. It’s nothing new to me, I’m just gonna continue to work hard and continue to get better every day.”

Fields says he is ready to compete for the starting position in Chicago, yet trusts the plan that the team has in place for him. (Jeff Dickerson)

Packers

Packers’ C Josh Myers says he is almost completely healthy after his surgery last season: “I’m doing really good with it. It seems like it’s getting better and better every week. I’m able to run pretty much full speed. I was doing offensive line drills all day today.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur on rookie CB Eric Stokes who was selected in the first round: “He could be an elite corner in this league, no doubt about it. When you find corners who can take the ball away, there’s nothing more valuable than that. He certainly looks impressive. He has great size and length, and speed, you can definitely see that. You can tell he’s not too threatened about guys running past him.”(Ryan Wood)

LaFleur said they want Aaron Rodgers back as their starter “in the worst way” and they will “continue to work at” the situation: “We still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.” (Tom Pelissero)

Vikings

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings think third-round QB Kellen Mond has untapped potential that their play-action-focused scheme could help unlock by simplifying reads for him and letting him cut loose. An NFL coordinator agreed, telling Fowler: “He’s really got a chance, but he plays robotic at times. He has a God-given ability to throw and run. If he can learn how to use it, they could have something.”

Vikings’ Jaylen Twyman will receive a four-year, $3.65 million deal with a signing bonus of $174,940. He will count for $703,735 towards the team’s 2021 salary cap. ( sixth-round pick DEwill receive a four-year, $3.65 million deal with a signing bonus of $174,940. He will count for $703,735 towards the team’s 2021 salary cap. ( Chris Tomasson

Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer on rookie G Wyatt Davis starting out on the right side: “It’s still very early. I’m sure that won’t be the last place he lines up.” (Chris Tomasson)

As for CB Mike Hughes‘ health being a factor in his trade to Kansas City, Zimmer said: “Mike is a terrific kid. He’s been injured an awful lot. With the way that everything is now, we were fortunate to get a couple of corners last year in the draft, we signed Patrick Peterson in free agency, so I think that gave us the opportunity to make the trade.” (Courtney Cronin)