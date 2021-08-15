NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields said his first NFL preseason game wasn’t too demanding.

“It was actually kind of slow to me, to be honest,” Fields said, via NFL.com. “I think I was expecting it to be a little bit faster but practicing game speed, going at it with my teammates every day, of course, you know, we have a great defense so, me going against them every day, it definitely slowed the game up a little bit for me. So, I felt comfortable out there. Of course, I have room to grow, so I’m just gonna try to get better each and every day.” Bears HC Matt Nagy later mentioned that he isn’t worried about whether Fields is playing his way into the starting quarterback conversation with QBs Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. “If you go back to the start of training camp and as we drafted Justin and we have Andy in here and we have Nick [Foles], I’ve continued to say that all we want to do is we want them to be the best quarterbacks they can be,” Nagy said. “Don’t worry about tomorrow, don’t worry about next week, don’t worry about the future, just worry about today. And I thought that Justin did a great job of worrying about today and he played smart football. He made plays and again it is preseason and we all understand that there’s variables involved in all that but at the same point and time if you go back and look, is he doing what you want him to do? Absolutely. It’s good because Andy and Nick there on the sideline helping him, flip helping him on the sideline, he was just very reserved. And also that scramble for a touchdown, you feel the vibe, you feel the energy. It was pretty cool.”

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy on if veteran T Jason Peters is signing to be a backup: “No. He’s coming in here to compete to be the left tackle.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that second-year QB Jordan Love did “a lot of good things” in his preseason debut last night.

“I thought there were a lot of good things that he did,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “Made really solid decisions. There were a couple of balls, he just has to let it rip a little bit more and not try to aim it. But overall, the command, getting in and out of the huddle, it was a pretty clean operation, which was a positive.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Kellen Mond was pleased with how he ran the two-minute offense.

“I thought I did a pretty good job in those,” Mond said, via Courtney Cronin. “Still trying to get the whole operation. One, with new receivers, getting signals down, communicating with the offensive line. I think just as a whole, we were able to drive and do some good things, but I think just my operation being a little bit faster, I think that’s going to be really key. Just have to continue to get better. Not just me, but as a whole entire offense, gotta do a better job communicating and getting up to the line and getting the ball snapped faster.”

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer was not happy with his team’s performance vs. Denver: “Really poor performance today. … Really disappointing with the guys that played.” (Chad Graff)

Zimmer was specifically frustrated with P Britton Colquitt‘s rough game: “It’s cause for concern.” (Graff)

On Mond’s performance, Zimmer thinks the QB needs to play faster:“He needs to speed up the tempo. He made some plays in there, he made some good throws. He’s got to just be more reactive than he is right now.” (Pro Football Talk)

Zimmer mentioned Mond has to be more vocal: “He’s kind of a laid back guy, doesn’t really say a whole bunch. I think he’s got to kind of get out of his shell a little bit. If you’re going to be the quarterback, you’ve got to do those things.” ( Graff )

QB Jake Browning believes he can be the Vikings’ backup this year: “I still feel like I can play at a high level and be a legit back up this year” (Cronin)