NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

AN NFC personnel executive tells Matt Lombardo of Fansided that Bears’ QB Justin Fields should start over QB Andy Dalton in Week 1.

“This kid definitely can play Week 1, but I don’t think Nagy will do it,” the executive told Lombardo. “He was in Kansas City when the Chiefs sat Patrick Mahomes for a year behind Alex Smith, and I’m sure seeing that they have a veteran; a really smart guy in Andy Dalton, who is a team-first guy who will help lift Fields through any struggles, and watch tape with him. He honestly should start. Personally, he’s the best answer for now and the future.”

Packers

Despite QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers reaching a deal for the veteran to return, Rodgers still says he was on the fence about retiring.

“I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50,” Rodgers said, via Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. “I don’t care if people don’t believe that. That’s true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back. There’s a lot of opportunities for growth and exciting things in Green Bay and that felt like the right thing to do.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he would “definitely” would’ve accepted the job to be Jeopardy!’s host: “Yes, I definitely would have. I mean, if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure.” (ProFootballTalk)

Vikings

According to Chris Tomasson, Vikings’ rookie RB Kene Nwangwu suffered a hyperextended knee on the opening kickoff of their preseason game last week and is considered week-to-week.

However, Tomasson adds that Nwangwu is expected to be ready for the season opener.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff says Vikings WR K.J. Osborn has stood out the most in the competition to be Minnesota’s No. 3 receiver. He adds Chad Beebe and fifth-round rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette have also had moments, though the former might be ahead due to his ability on special teams.

has a stint on injured reserve to open the season. The Athletic’s Arif Hasan doubts that the Vikings end up going into the season with Greg Joseph as the starting kicker.