NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the Bears are one of the teams people in the NFL are keeping an eye on for a potential coaching change away from HC Matt Nagy at the end of the season.
Packers
- Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Sentinel-Journal reports that the Packers are currently offering free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. a contract worth the veteran minimum. However, their offer could potentially increase.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he’s told QB Jordan Love to continue preparing as if he will start: “I told Jordan it’s no different than last week, or any other week for that matter, ‘You always have to prepare yourself as the starter.'” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers WR Davante Adams said his hopes are “pretty high” for the team to sign Beckham: “My hopes are up there pretty high.”
- Adams said he’s spoken to Beckham but the receiver is unsure of his future: “I don’t think he knows right now.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Packers OL Elgton Jenkins said he’s most comfortable playing left guard when asked about returning to the position: “That is a position I’ve got down pat.”
- As for playing left tackle, Jenkins said he’s enjoyed lining up at the position: “I kind of like it out there. It was fun while it lasted, but whatever to help the team.” (Ryan Wood)
Vikings
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the Vikings are one of the teams people in the NFL are keeping an eye on for a potential coaching change away from HC Mike Zimmer at the end of the season.
- Although the league is currently reviewing Dalvin Cook‘s domestic violence accusations, NFL executive Brian McCarthy said the Vikings running back is eligible to play Sunday’s Week 10 game: “The NFL is reviewing the matter under the personal conduct policy, and there is no change to his status.” (Mike Jones)
- Zimmer said he doesn’t know the details of Cook’s situation: “Honestly, I don’t know that much about the situation. NFL said it was a civil matter. … It is what it is. I don’t know that much about it, honestly.” (Adam Beasley)
- Zimmer is confident that CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) will play in Week 10. (Chris Tomasson)
- According to Darren Wolfson, Vikings DT Michael Pierce (elbow) has a “ways to go” before returning and is a “long shot” for Week 10.
- A total of 38 NFL scouts and executives will be in attendance of Saturday’s game between the University of Pittsburgh and North Carolina, including Vikings GM Rick Spielman. The main attraction presumably includes Pittburgh QB Kenny Pickett and North Carolina QB Sam Howell. (Johnny McGonigal)
- The Vikings brought in DT T.Y. McGill for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
