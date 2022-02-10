NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

New Bears GM Ryan Poles suggested he would take a conservative approach to free agency.

“Really attacking that second and third wave of free agency, where you can get good value, and the beautiful thing is you get players that are highly motivated in that area,” he said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “I think we could all agree if you get thrown $100 million, it takes a special human to show up in a physical game and put the work in to be great. So there’s a ton of value there.”

Poles also listed the positions he believes carry a higher value than others due to being harder to find. Jahns points out he didn’t include wide receiver.

“You always want to prioritize from, really historically, what the supply and demand is,” he said. “Obviously, it starts with a quarterback. Your tackles, your pass rush, your corners, your three-down linebackers and then your free safety.”

Packers

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was not happy with how his fourth year in the league went, calling it “the worst year of my life from a football standpoint,” via PackersWire.

Valdes-Scantling aggravated his back injury during the team’s game against the Lions, which was his second significant injury on the season. Valdes-Scantling watched as the team only scored 10 points against the 49ers in the playoffs. He knew his presence could’ve helped the team add another element to the offense.

“Obviously, I’m well respected in the NFL for my big-play ability, and I can do other things as well,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But when you’re missing one of the best in the business at catching the ball down the field, defenses can play you differently.”

Both Valdes-Scantling and the Packers remain committed to him returning in 2022, but he admits that he hasn’t had time to fully process the free-agency process.

“It really hasn’t hit me,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I’m just going to enjoy my offseason, and whenever that time comes, that time comes, whether it’s a new deal here or somewhere else.”

Packers WR Randall Cobb, who had stints with the Cowboys and Texans before returning to Green Bay, reminded Valdes-Scantling of how good he has it within the organization.

“He said to be grateful for how Green Bay operates and to be grateful for this room because every receiver room isn’t like this. Not everyone takes the same level of accountability. He’s been in other places where it’s not like that.”

Vikings

Andrew Krammer asked a few Rams’ players about Kevin O’Connell, who is expected to officially be announced as the next Vikings’ head coach after the Super Bowl.

Rams G David Edwards : “An excellent communicator…Someone I really enjoy coming into work and seeing, has a great sense of humor. When he gets up in front of the unit, does our protection stuff, an incredibly intelligent guy.” (Krammer)

: “An excellent communicator…Someone I really enjoy coming into work and seeing, has a great sense of humor. When he gets up in front of the unit, does our protection stuff, an incredibly intelligent guy.” (Krammer) TE Kendall Blanton : “He’s a light in the room, a great personality. … My guy, man, since day one. Just talking to him and picking his brain, learning how he sees the game and things like that. Vikings fans, be ready.” (Krammer)

: “He’s a light in the room, a great personality. … My guy, man, since day one. Just talking to him and picking his brain, learning how he sees the game and things like that. Vikings fans, be ready.” (Krammer) QB Matthew Stafford : “He’s been spectacular. … His demeanor and his ability to communicate and get to know guys on our team and demand a lot at the same time, I think, is something that will serve him well.” (Krammer)

: “He’s been spectacular. … His demeanor and his ability to communicate and get to know guys on our team and demand a lot at the same time, I think, is something that will serve him well.” (Krammer) Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that the Vikings are hiring former Bears DL coach Chris Rumph for the same position.