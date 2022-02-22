NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bears

Packers

Vikings

  • ESPN’s Courtney Cronin writes Vikings DE Danielle Hunter could be a potential cap-casualty this offseason, along with DT Michael Pierce.
  • Though they may not be cap-casualties, DB Harrison Smith, RB Dalvin Cook and WR Adam Thielen could all be approached about potential restructures in order to create the space needed to rebuild the team’s defense.
  • The Vikings have hired former Packers OLB coach Mike Smith as their OLB coach/pass-rush specialist. (Field Yates)
  • Minnesota is also bringing former DB coach Daronte Jones back to join HC Kevin O’Connell‘s staff. Jones was the defensive back’s coach under former HC Mike Zimmer in 2020. (Ben Goessling)

