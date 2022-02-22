NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Athletic’s Adam Jahns thinks Bears WR Allen Robinson, DT Akiem Hicks, QB Andy Dalton, DT Bilal Nichols, S Tashaun Gipson, OL Germain Ifedi, RB Damien Williams, LB Alec Ogletree and TE Jesse James will all walk in free agency.
- However, Jahns doesn’t rule out the idea of Nichols testing the market and returning on a one-year deal if he doesn’t like what he finds in free agency.
- Jahns writes he also likes the chances of the Bears re-signing OL James Daniels and WR Jakeem Grant. Those were the only two non-special teamers out of Chicago’s free agent list, though.
- Jahns mentions Bears TE Jimmy Graham and LT Jason Peters are both retirement candidates this offseason.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed expects Daniels to hit free agency this offseason and do fairly well for himself.
Packers
- Rob Demovsky of ESPN thinks OLB Za’Darius Smith is the Packers’ top potential cap casualty following his back surgery, but is also watching WR Randall Cobb, T Billy Turner, TE Marcedes Lewis, DT Dean Lowry, S Adrian Amos and K Mason Crosby.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin writes Vikings DE Danielle Hunter could be a potential cap-casualty this offseason, along with DT Michael Pierce.
- Though they may not be cap-casualties, DB Harrison Smith, RB Dalvin Cook and WR Adam Thielen could all be approached about potential restructures in order to create the space needed to rebuild the team’s defense.
- The Vikings have hired former Packers OLB coach Mike Smith as their OLB coach/pass-rush specialist. (Field Yates)
- Minnesota is also bringing former DB coach Daronte Jones back to join HC Kevin O’Connell‘s staff. Jones was the defensive back’s coach under former HC Mike Zimmer in 2020. (Ben Goessling)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!