NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Aaron Jones

Bears

Bears OL Dan Roushar praised OT Braxton Jones and noted that Jones is an overachiever who will continue to get better.

“He’s a phenomenal man, he’s got unbelievable character, I see the work ethic,” Roushar told the media. “I think one of the greatest compliments I can give a player is being an overachiever and I don’t mean that disrespectfully, because the Hall Of Fame is full of them and that’s how I view this guy, as an overachiever. I think he’s going to continue to improve, and it’s our job to get the best of him.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft commented on HC Matt LaFleur, saying he wants him to play “a little bit more under control.”

“I don’t ignore it. I listen to what I need to hear,” said Kraft, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s site. “He might tell me to play a little bit more under control. For me, that just means slow down a little bit.”

Kraft thinks there’s no question about his heart and physicality, but LaFleur wants him to play in games longer.

“There’s instances where I’m on the front side of plays and I’m too aggressive,” Kraft said. “But (LaFleur) is never gonna question my heart and my physicality. He just wants me to just chill out a little bit mainly just for me, so I can play the game longer.”

Kraft said Green Bay will rely “heavily” on two tight end packages with him and Luke Musgrave.

“I really want to take that upon myself this year to lead with my playstyle like I may have done last year, but also with more words, not just headbutts,” Kraft said. “Going into our two-tight end packages with Luke this year, we’re gonna have to find ways to spread that wealth around because the tight end room, we’re gonna be relied on heavily this year.”

Vikings

The Vikings re-signed RB Aaron Jones and acquired RB Jordan Mason from the 49ers. Kevin O’Connell thinks Jones has always played his best when having another running back to split carries.

“When he has historically had that 1a, 1b backfield structure, he could be a total game-changer every time he touches the ball,” O’Connell said, via Rob Kleifield of the team’s site. “So it was always about bringing Aaron back — huge leadership role on our team; really assumed that from Day 1 — but [who] are we going to pair him with?”

O’Connell said Mason gives them an explosive “heavy slash runner” who is also good in pass protection.

“We really felt what we were looking for was right before our very eyes,” O’Connell said. “You know, a heavy slash runner, tough to tackle, gets in space and has burst and explosion to finish runs. And also a guy that probably doesn’t get enough credit in his pass protection and just every-down versatility.”